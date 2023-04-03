Bad with numbers? You might have maths anxiety

Eddie Woo says it only takes nine words from a parent to make a student struggle with numbers for the rest of their 13 years of schooling: “Don’t worry, I was never any good at maths.”

Often used to console a child struggling with the subject, Woo said it usually makes a student feel worse about their inability to solve maths problems – and has a long-lasting effect on their numeracy skills.

“It is a well-meaning statement, but it has disastrous effects,” he said.

“It is meant to reassure a kid and say don’t stress; the irony is, it has the opposite effect … it reinforces mathematics anxiety.”

Mathematics anxiety is the name given to the feeling of being overwhelmed and confused when faced with a mathematical problem.

Researchers in 1972 defined it as the feeling of tension and anxiety that interferes with the solving of mathematical problems in both ordinary life and academic situations.

Unlike generalised anxiety, it is not an official psychiatric disorder, but academics have been studying it in some form for more than 60 years.

It affects girls more than boys. Studies estimate between six and 17% of the population are afflicted by it. Researchers who scanned the brains of children who suffer from it found high levels of activity in the parts of the brain which process negative emotions – and less in regions associated with mathematical problem-solving.

Woo – who teaches at Cherrybrook High and last week took up a new job at the University of Sydney’s school of education – said while parents might sow the seeds of maths anxiety, teachers asking questions of pupils in front of the whole class could unintentionally worsen it.

“If the student doesn’t get the right answer, there is a fairly immediate psychological effect on someone when you say they’re wrong,” he said.

DION GEORGOPOULOS/Sydney Morning Herald Studies suggest girls are more likely to have maths anxiety but schools such as Abbotsleigh encourage students and parents to have a positive mindset toward the subject from an early age.

University of Sydney mathematics education lecturer Dr Ben Zunica said the phenomenon of maths anxiety did not occur in other subjects like reading and writing because answers to basic maths sums were either right or wrong.

“The teacher will say, ‘sorry, that’s not the right answer’,” he said.

“In English you don’t have such a black and white answer; with maths you do, especially with younger kids.”

Compounding the problem was that maths tests had become high-stakes due to the emphasis in recent years on STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) subjects when it comes to leaving school and getting a job.

“The kids these days have been told, if they’re going to make something of themselves, maths is something they have to be really good at,” he said.

“I have seen students finish a test, been emotionally upset and in tears and this is another way maths anxiety manifests itself; they know what to do – but when they’re asked to do it, they can’t recall the information.”

Mathematics teacher Dr Karen McDaid said the problem was made worse because it is socially acceptable to develop a negative mindset toward maths compared to other subjects – meaning children were more likely to mirror their parents’ mindset when it came to maths.

“A lot of people will wear a badge saying ‘I’m not good at maths’ but would not wear a badge saying, ‘I can’t read’,” she said.

DION GEORGOPOULOS/Sydney Morning Herald Educating parents about their attitude to maths is one step Abbotsleigh takes to ensure their students succeed.

Abbotsleigh’s head of maths, Betina Wrightson, said almost all girls at the school studied maths in year 12 at her school because they had developed a passion for the subject in earlier years.

“One of the big features in an all-girls school is that the girls are willing to put themselves out a bit more, whereas sometimes in co-ed schools, girls might sit back and let boys dominate the class,” Wrightson said.

“They can ask any questions they might be embarrassed to ask in front of another group of people.”

She said the school teachers role modelled a positive attitude to maths for the students while also informing parents how their attitudes towards maths can affect students’ ability.

“We try to encourage parents to not say ‘I wasn’t good at maths’,” she said.

Abbotsleigh year 12 student Ella Booker said she had learnt to love the logic of the subject.

“It is such a satisfying feeling when a concept finally clicks and you can whizz through the work,” she said.

Fellow student Ayesha Grewal said in maths, the teachers made learning the content easier.

“I love the clear structure of it, the challenges it brings and the satisfaction of being able to solve difficult equations,” she said.