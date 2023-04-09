Baby born to a single gay man, thought to be NZ first

Matthew Williams is believed to have become the first single gay man in New Zealand to be a solo father.

Matthew Williams always imagined he'd be a parent someday. With the help of a close friend and his big sister, he's believed to have become the first single gay man in New Zealand to achieve that dream through surrogacy, writes Alison Mau.

The summer school holidays were perfectly-timed for high school teacher Matthew Williams - and they disappeared in a flurry of preparations at his airy three-bedder in rural South Auckland.

"I'm as organised as I can be, I loaded the car seat into the car last week, I've packed the hospital bag. I'm obsessing a little bit over just making sure that I can control the controllables. Yes, I'm not doing the pregnant part. But I can do all of this."

'All of this' turns out to be a warm, neat-as-a-pin baby room with a special emphasis on stuffed animals; they cuddle together in a sling hanging from the ceiling, and climb over each other on a plastic chain in the corner.

There are maps and framed watercolours featuring cute jungle creatures on the walls. When baby Leo moves from the bassinet into his own room, he'll have plenty of friendly faces to gaze at.

When Stuff visits in February, it's just under 24 hours until Williams, 34, will drive to Auckland Hospital in the early morning hours to wait for the birth of his son. He won't see it happen, because his sister Sarah Summersby is booked for a caesarean delivery, with her husband Dave as support person. If his story is starting to sound complex - well, it is.

It's also most probably a New Zealand first; this is understood to be the first surrogate pregnancy culminating in fatherhood for a single gay man in New Zealand.

Although Williams has long imagined this day, the reality seemed remote until a moment with close friends Amy Duffell and Korbin Taffard at a New Year's Eve party four years ago, changed things in an instant.

“I didn't think it was going to be a possibility for me. And then I was talking to Korbin and Amy on that New Year's Eve, [and they] said to me, you know, we know how much this would mean to you. We want to find a way to make it work.”

David White/Stuff Matthew Williams and baby Leo are flanked by his sister Sarah, left, who carried the baby to term, and Amy Duffell, right, who donated her eggs.

Williams says he was "blown away" by his friends’ offer but assumed it might be the New Year's cheer talking. Weeks later the couple brought it up again, with Duffell, who is in her 20s, offering to carry Williams’ child once her own family was complete. They gently prodded him to contact an assisted birth company.

As it happens, Williams was not new to Auckland-based company Fertility Associates or its processes; two years earlier he'd attempted to help the partner of another of his sisters, get pregnant. It hadn't worked, and after tests Williams was told his sperm was "a little bit lethargic". Being a biological father seemed an unlikely dream, so Williams was surprised when, after losing weight, things came good.

"Fertility Associates said, actually just get yours tested [again], and we'll see. And then they tested and [said] actually, it's fine. It's going to be perfect."

The news brought his plans forward and sent Williams, his friends, and his by now fully-invested family, "back to the drawing board." After some discussion, Duffell donated eggs and Williams' sister Summersby, 41, agreed to carry the pregnancy. The process could have been much more complex.

"I was really fortunate to have a sister that was willing to carry, and then a friend that was willing to be an egg donor. Because to get an egg donorship in New Zealand, the wait is astronomical."

Supplied Matthew and sister Sarah were close, even as children.

Race through the maze

Summersby and her husband Dave have six children of their own - you could say she is something of a pregnancy expert. The first few days with her last child, Ashton (5) was difficult thanks to a crippling post-dural headache from a problematic epidural anaesthesia. When Stuff speaks to her three weeks out from Leo's birth, she's feeling the nerves a little.

"I don't have a problem being pregnant. My anxiety was all around the birth. [But] well, it's just one day obviously, usually. I thought, we can work with that."

Williams is grateful for his sister's kindness.

"The guilt that you feel for putting your sister through all this is quite high. Sarah has gone out of her way to do this nice thing, and I don't want any of these dramas to be causing her issues as well."

There were other, more prosaic issues to deal with long before the embryo transfer led to a blue line on a pregnancy test - an ethical maze to be slowly and carefully negotiated.

Under the Human Assisted Reproductive Technology Act 2004, surrogacies are referred to the Ethics Committee on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ECART). Two years of counselling ensued, first between Williams and Summersby, then Summersby and husband Dave, then biological mother Duffell and Williams, then Williams, Duffell and her partner Taffard. Their first application to ECART was deferred while doctors drew up a care plan for Summersby.

Supplied Left: A pregnant Sarah Summersby with her children, Holly, 8, and Ashton,5, shortly before Leo’s (right) birth.

"At that time, I kind of had a little bit of ... maybe this is just not meant to be. If they haven't done this before, maybe they're not going to approve it," says Williams.

ECART did eventually approve. Movie-worthy scenes ensued - on hearing Duffell was booked in for egg retrieval, Williams abandoned a Northland holiday and raced back to Auckland on an InterCity bus to make his sperm donation. After the embryo was successfully implanted, Summersby gave Williams the news in a picture of a "pee on a stick" pregnancy test, with the word "done!" as the caption.

"That felt pretty damn lucky because each round [of in vitro fertilisation] is not exactly cheap", Williams laughs (he estimates to have spent close to $40,000 on the surrogacy process as whole.)

“A pressing need for reform”

And as the pregnancy progressed, Williams worked with an Oranga Tamariki caseworker who made visits to his home, assessed his character, and asked a lot of questions - some of which he found frustrating, he admits. For example, Summersby has been asked a number of times whether she's comfortable giving Leo up for adoption.

Summersby finds this baffling: "It's just such a weird thing. Like, why would I steal someone else's baby?"

She's also been asked whether she wanted to have first skin to skin contact with Leo when he's born - something she wants for Williams, and therefore has turned down. Williams understands the Oranga Tamariki process is important, but feels his situation with Summersby - as brother and sister - makes their situation different.

He was also asked how he will explain to Leo - once Leo is old enough - that he’s adopted. That got Williams’ back up, he says; as he sees it, the fact that he must adopt his own son is a legal technicality - and not part of Leo’s story.

David White/Stuff Matthew’s son Leo was born early February.

Legally - even though he is Leo's biological father - Williams will only be an "interim caregiver" and his name will not appear on Leo's birth certificate - not yet, anyway. The birth certificate will bear the names of Sarah and Dave Summersby instead. Subsequently, the Family Court will consider a proposal, put together by lawyers, for Williams to adopt his son.

It's a point of frustration - but he does not blame his OT caseworker. "She has been incredibly lovely. And it's just part of her job and the reality of the situation. I'm just fortunate that she's so open-minded [and] I think she loves the fact that she gets to deal with a positive situation."

In May 2022, the Law Commission's Te Kōpū Whāngai: He Arotake/Review of Surrogacy was released, noting "a pressing need for reform" of Aotearoa's surrogacy laws. The review called for rules to be simplified to allow "intended parents" to be recognised as legal parents without the need for a court order, where ECART consent and the consent of the surrogate has been given; it also recommends a better understanding of tikanga Māori and surrogacy and Māori perspectives on surrogacy, through Māori-led research.

Parliament is, separately, considering changes to surrogacy legislation, through Labour MP Tamati Coffey's Improving Arrangements for Surrogacy Bill.

As it stands, the rules make arrangements, even on the day of Leo's birth, complex.

"When Leo's born tomorrow … Sarah will be put on the phone to say that she wants me to take him home, which, in theory, wouldn't have been able to happen for 10 days, according to New Zealand law. Then I'll take him home, and after 10 days, my lawyer can put it before the court."

If Williams’ child had been a girl, the situation would be more complex again; single men are barred from adopting female children under New Zealand Law - Williams would have had to prove in front of the court that he was the child's biological father. He's well aware of the irony of that situation.

David White/Stuff Sarah and her husband Dave have six children of their own - you could say she is something of a pregnancy expert.

Meanwhile, Williams and family have been working on the details of Leo's early care. Summersby has been expressing breast milk since her 34th week of pregnancy, which has helped with her gestational diabetes, and Williams will visit her West Auckland home with Leo once a week to pick up frozen milk supplies and spend time with the family.

The siblings' Mum and dad Helen and Stephen Williams have moved in with Williams to help. When Williams goes back to work at Tuakau High School after six months of parental leave, there's a day care centre 500 metres down the road for the days Leo is not with nana Helen or aunty Sarah.

Duffell will be Leo's godmother and remain deeply involved in his life, Williams says.

Giving hope

When Stuff next catches up with Williams and Leo it's at the West Auckland playcentre where Sarah Summersby volunteers. The sun is out and Summersby’s own youngest children, Ashton (5) and Holly (8) watch the al fresco photo shoot with curiosity. Leo, now 29 days old, is the picture of health, passed regularly and naturally between Williams, Duffell and Summersby. Duffell says she wants her own kids one day, but is thrilled for Williams and Leo.

"I just wanted to see one of my really good friends have a baby. He was ready to be a dad and I wanted to make that happen."

The past month has been as hectic and sleep-deprived as any with a new baby, Williams says, but Leo is "pretty chill".

"He slept a whole six hours last night."

As for his place in history, Williams hopes it will give hope to others in a similar situation.

"Groundbreaking? I hope it can be. Whether they're gay or straight, if they don't have a partner, they can still have a family, no matter what the barriers are."