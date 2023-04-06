Spanish actress Ana Obregón, 68, has baby via surrogate – the father? Her late son

Spanish actress Ana Obregón recently welcomed a baby via surrogate at the age of 68, but she has now clarified the baby is in fact her granddaughter, the biological child of her late son.

Obregón told HOLA! the baby girl – named Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón, or Anita for short – was born via a surrogate in the US using sperm her son froze after his cancer diagnosis.

Aless Lequio was 27 when he died of cancer in 2020, and Obregón said she started the process of conceiving her granddaughter “the day my child went to heaven”.

“What people don't know is that this was Aless' last will,” she told HOLA!.

“She is Aless's daughter and when she grows up, I will tell her that her father was a hero so that she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him."

Obregón told the outlet it was her son’s dying wish to father a child, which she said Aless had expressed both to her and to his father, Italian aristocrat Alessandro Lequio.

She said the process was delayed by legalities that had to be worked through before it could begin, and then it took several attempts to conceive.

While legally the baby will be Obregón’s daughter, Anita will be raised knowing that she is really her grandmother, the actress explained.

Fulfilling her son’s wish had helped her through the grief, she said.

“It's what has kept me alive. It's just that if it weren't for this, I wouldn't be here anymore.”

Obregón shared the interview on her Instagram page, along with a personal message to her late son.

“My Aless: I swore I would save you from cancer, and I failed you. I promised you I'd bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms,” she wrote.

“When I hug her, it's an indescribable feeling because it's as if I were hugging you again,” she continued.

“I swear that I will take care of her with the infinite love that I have to give, and from heaven, you will help me.

“You are the love of my life in heaven and your daughter is the love of my life on earth. I love you to death. Mom ❤️.”