'We’re missing a pretty key ingredient' - Lesbian couple explain their journey to have a baby

WARNING: This story is about a podcast covering topics that will be upsetting for some, including miscarriage, stillbirth and infertility. A range of organisations can help. For support around miscarriage and stillbirth see wheturangitia.services.govt.nz. For support with fertility visit fertilitynz.org.nz.

As a lesbian couple, starting their longed-for family was always going to have a few added steps for Sasha and Taryn Kljakovic.

“We’re missing a pretty key ingredient ... sperm,” a laughing Taryn says. But as the couple told The Human Race podcast, they certainly weren’t short on offers.

“One day we were in the supermarket ... just shopping and someone comes up to us,” Sasha says. “I didn’t know who they were, I think they knew [Taryn] vaguely and ... within a minute they had offered us sperm in the fruit section.”

But taking that next step proved more difficult.

“We had a lot of what felt like first dates with these donors, prospective donors, where we’d get dressed up really nice and put our best foot forward and it’s like we were pitching like ‘we’d make great parents’,” Taryn says.

But one by one the straight men who’d initially been so keen, got cold feet - often after a conversation with their mum.

So, they pivoted to gay men, who Sasha and Taryn felt were more likely to understand their perspective. The only problem was, they didn’t know many.

A friend’s Beyonce-themed birthday was to prove the missing link - with the birthday girl connecting them with the donor who would father their two children. Having been forewarned of the potential difficulties of having a known donor, Sasha and Taryn sought legal advice and with their donor established a statement of intent document.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Sasha and Taryn’s first child, Miha.

“There’s a clause in there that says any of us, without question, can trigger us all to go to see, say, a counsellor, to work through things to keep the health of the relationship really good," Taryn says.

"For us that document has been great and when friends and peers come to us asking for advice, that’s one of the key things that we say.”

Throughout their journey to having their son Miha and daughter Maja, they’ve regularly encountered a health system not designed to provide access to gay couples.

After trying to conceive Maja for several years without medical intervention, Taryn went to see a GP to start the process for fertility treatment.

“He wasn’t listening to what I was saying. I was like ‘no, I have a wife’ - we’d been married for nearly 10 years – but he submitted the application for funding for me as a single lesbian female, so it got declined,” Taryn explains.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Taryn and Sasha explained the journey they went on to have children in episode two of The Human Race.

Sasha, a doctor with previous experience in obstetrics, says while expensive fertility treatment shouldn’t be a free-for-all, "there is a sort of institutionalised unfairness that is kind of built into the process, just by neglect or just not thinking through parts of it".

"Unless you have the means to go through fertility treatment privately then you kind of just miss out. There’s some structural inequality there that we need to address.”

Listen to the full interview with Sasha and Taryn Kljakovic on episode two of The Human Race via the audio player above, or click here. The Human Race, a co-production between Stuff and Wabi Sabi Media, is hosted by Nadine and Dan Higgins.

The podcast series tells the stories of a range of Kiwis, sharing tales of resilience, heartache and hope, to provide comfort and community to those walking an often lonely road.

Follow the show on Apple, Spotify - or any other podcast app - to get instant, automatic access to new episodes. For more content follow @thehumanracenz on Instagram or visit facebook.com/thehumanracenz. Get in touch at thehumanrace@stuff.co.nz.