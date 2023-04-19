The one job that is an HR nightmare but you can't quit

Writer Angela Barnett with her kids: “Keeping them alive is the first monumental challenge and the second one is figuring out how to co-parent together.”

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

COMMENT: If you read a job description that said “always on call”, “no pay rise” (actually no pay), “non-existent leave”, “no chance for promotion”, and “will end in redundancy” (after slogging away for years ) you’d never apply.

Yet that’s parenting. It’s the only job guaranteed to bring endless demands, often leaving you in a state where you don’t know what you’re doing. Especially this April when the kids are only at school for seven days. And for what? Free hugs?

Once you accept the job–or find yourself in the role–you get all the other things: burnout, imposter syndrome, never-ending worry and stress, bullying (from the 3-year-old when they want something), negative feedback (especially during the teenage years), and all that without a crappy middle manager to complain to when you’ve had enough.

There’s no contract to lean on. No training manuals. No boozy conferences to attend. No conversations about Reddit Shower Thoughts at the water cooler. And while there may be the Great Quit going on around the world, you can't quit. If you’ve done your job properly they will quit you and move out.

Nobody talks about the hard stuff with us before we jump into parenthood. I spent my first pregnancy reading books about the birth. I swotted up on one day, becoming an expert on what might happen in a situation I had absolutely no control over, instead of focusing on the minimum 6,570 days I would spend with that child once they came out.

Stuff “The job that is the hardest is also the most important. It should be the most respected role of all.”

Michelle Obama says in her excellent second book, The Light We Carry, that ‘As a parent, you are always fighting your own desperation not to fail at the job you’ve been given.’ And that many of us feel ‘intensely and unremittingly, beginning with those very first moments when we take in the innocent perfection of a newborn face and think: please oh please, don’t let me screw you up.’

It doesn’t matter, she says, whether you really want them–the Baracks went through IVF–it’s the hardest job ever.

Most of us have no idea what you’re doing. Driving home from the hospital my partner and I looked at the baby in the back seat, he was so tiny buckled up in the little capsule, wondering when somebody would stop us and ask for our qualifications. Surely we couldn’t just drive off and do this ourselves. Neither of us knew how to put on a nappy properly, let alone raise a good human.

Keeping them alive is the first monumental challenge and the second one is figuring out how to co-parent together. Business partners would never embark on a life-long relationship without first working out the shared mission, goals, and kaupapa of the alliance but there’s none of that with parenting. You’ll buy cute booties and talk about names endlessly then go in ill-prepared for the biggest, worst-paid, role of your life.

When times get tough there are no HR policies to help you mediate. There’s actually no HR at all. Some days you’ll hit speed bumps so big you’ll feel untethered, floating through time in sleepless fog. When you do, you and your partner will resort back to the values you were raised with, which are guaranteed to be different, even if you come from the same culture. Both of you will think your way is right, especially when you’re stressed and full of imposter syndrome.

A baby is like a small explosion in your relationship but because they are so cute, you don’t get mad at them, you get mad at each other (mostly because you don’t know what you’re doing and the pay is rubbish and there’s no chance for a holiday). But you can’t quit the team. Even if you break up you have to find a way to communicate - forever.

Then comes the kicker. Once you get to the end of child-rearing, you are made redundant. As Michelle Obama says in her book, her mother taught her that ‘It isn’t about you. Good parents are always working to put themselves out of business.’ We succeed when they can do life without us. We have gone as far as we can in this role if they’re moving out of home.

Except there’s no payout with this redundancy, only empty nest syndrome.

‘Being a parent is not glamorous,’ Michelle says. ‘It should be - raising a decent human being to put out into the world is the most important job ever.’

The job that is the hardest is also the most important. It should be the most respected role of all.

But even though we get no feedback, no bonuses, no annual reviews, and no clear vision of the way through, we do it willingly. Every day. And most of us wouldn’t have it any other way.