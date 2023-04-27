A male pill is on the way - would you trust a man to take it?

Serena Solomon is a writer based in Auckland with two small kids. She likes to holiday on her own because of those two small kids.

When the pill arrived in New Zealand in 1961, it liberated women. It also largely pinned them in as the half who arranged contraception in a sexual relationship.

Each new contraceptive breakthrough – the IUD, the implant – added to the menu of ways to prevent unintended pregnancy. But again, it tilted responsibility further into female jurisdiction.

It also added to the burden of potential side effects for women that came with these innovations. The weight gain, mood swings, irregular bleeding, uncomfortable wire device in a delicate area, the mental load of popping a pill each day at about the same time, etc.

So, what about that long-promised male contraception? The inside joke is that it has been five to ten years away for the last 60 years. Last week, another hopeful headline put a male contraceptive pill at five years away.

READ MORE:

* A male contraceptive pill could be available in 5 years

* If men got cancer from their contraception there would be a solution by now

* Newsable today: Male contraceptives, Gwyneth Paltrow and can TikTok be banned?



Getting this unicorn to market is one thing. Getting a dude to diligently take over will be the next hurdle.

Whether to use birth control or what to use is a deeply personal decision. So will the decision to trust a male to execute his new responsibility, especially when a misstep could mean outsized repercussions for the woman.

In my household, my husband is highly motivated to avoid another pregnancy, as am I. After two kids, an international move, Covid, a cyclone and now, an almost-recession, the feeling is we’re constantly digging ourselves out of something.

unsplash Getting the male pill to market is one thing. Getting a dude to diligently take over will be the next hurdle.

In other words, he clearly has skin in the game to dodge that third kid we always pondered.

And if something involves diligence, he is the champion in our partnership. He pays most of the bills and does our taxes along with other menial, repetitive tasks.

He has proven himself adept at daily pill taking – if that is how the first male contraception is delivered. Some of the more interesting options currently in the trial phase are a long-lasting injectable and a gel that is applied to, of all places, the shoulders.

Myself on the other hand, for the few years I was on the pill – wasn’t a fan – it felt like every other day I was in a panic, taking more than one to make up for whatever I forgot the day before.

Ultimately, it comes down to trust and knowledge, two crucial ingredients in a relationship. There needs to be the knowledge that a partner is on the same pregnancy page as you and trust that they have the life skills for the role.

“Men have their own reasons to avoid an unintended pregnancy, and for some reason, we don't have these same concerns about other medications that many men are already taking every day,” said Logan Nickels, the research director of the US-based Male Contraceptive Initiative. “Partners are trusted all the time to do important things like pay the mortgage or pick up the children with no issue, why would this be any different?”

Nickels pointed to surveys that indicated a desire from men and even more from women for a male contraceptive. The surveys demonstrated partners will extend some trust for men to handle it.

Data suggests that New Zealand blokes have a solid history of taking some responsibility for their sperm in one of the few ways they can – vasectomies (the other option is condoms). A 2001 study put the vasectomy rate at over 40% for men aged 40 to 74, one of the highest in the world at the time. However, the study is over two decades old and only included European New Zealanders.

And how about male contraception in sexual relationships that are casual? In these relationships trust and knowledge can be limited. A female will have limited knowledge of how motivated her partner is to avoid unintended pregnancy or trust in his diligence to regularly take a pill and apply shoulder gel.

If it is truly casual, as in for the night, the brain's cerebral cortex, which governs higher reasoning basically shuts for sex so having a chat about who is on what contraceptive might not be fruitful or honest.

“Ultimately, if you’re not in a committed relationship, you are likely to be looking after yourself,” said Jackie Edmond, the chief executive of Family Planning, a Kiwi organisation that provides a range of sexual and reproductive services, education and training.

Nickels from the Male Contraceptive Initiatives hopes to one day see a male contraceptive that could be taken in front of a partner ahead of sex and work instantly.

However, first-generation male contraceptive is unlikely to limit the spread of sexually transmitted infections like condoms do. Family Planning would still recommend condom use even with a male contraceptive, Edmond said.

“A lot of this is having a conversation, being comfortable and confident enough to keep you and [your partner] safe,” she said.