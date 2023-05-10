Mother's Day: When it’s too hard to love your mother

Toxic parenting can play out in many ways, having an impact on adult relationships with partners, friends and – perhaps most of all – yourself.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

“I can’t stand being around my mother,” my client said.

He made his confession with his head dropped, at a volume so low I struggled to hear it. As soon as the sentence was out, he backed up. “I feel so bad saying this. She’s my mum. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her. It’s just that she’s so, so hard to love.”

He is one of so many who, when they hit adulthood, struggle with the legacy of a toxic parent.

Part of him wants to cut her off completely; the other is still desperately seeking her approval and her love.

My client described a chaotic family history. His father left when he was four so his mother moved them around a lot. She was always falling out with other people, life was always high drama. “She’d go to bed whenever things went wrong and we’d have to make food and look after her. Everything was all about her.”

“One minute she’d putting me down, criticising my choices and trying to control my every move, the next she’d be treating me like her therapist. It was insane.”

Twenty years on, he has a wife and kids of his own. But his mother still leans on him for support – time, money, help around the house, mowing the lawns, paying her bills – everything.

“She’s on her own but I feel angry every time the phone pings. She’s not grateful, nothing is ever good enough. She sulks and makes me feel guilty when I don’t respond.”

“What should I do”?

You are Good Enough

Toxic parenting can play out in many ways, having an impact on adult relationships with partners, friends and – perhaps most of all – yourself.

It can skew your view of what a healthy relationship looks like.

It can make it hard for you to form intimate connections – even friendships – or cause you to sabotage potentially great relationships before they have a chance.

It can cause you to hold back on expressing who you are or doing what you want to do for fear of criticism and disapproval.

It can lead you to enter one-sided relationships or tolerate poor treatment by a partner.

It can make you work excessively or desperately hard to win attention and approval.

It can undermine your self-worth and capacity to back yourself for success in relationships, work or life generally.

Some people obviously struggle more than others: Your temperament, your life circumstances, and your social support network can influence how, and how much, your parents continue to affect you.

But the legacy handed down by toxic parents on their kids is a belief that they’re “not good enough” – not capable of making good decisions, not worthy of attention, approval, or love.

Therapy can help to crack open those beliefs and replace them with healthier ones. The key is to understand you are a separate being from your family -- and to put boundaries in place to navigate contact with difficult members.

While it’s nice to have parental approval and love, you don’t need it to function healthily in the world, to be successful, to have a great life.

But it can be hard to remember that when the phone rings – again. So for anyone who, like my client, is struggling with a toxic parent, here are some things to think about.

Enrol in the school of no obligation.

It’s helpful to understand why your parent raised you the way they did. The answer frequently lies in their own upbringing. Many of my clients say their parents came from traumatic or abusive backgrounds. Understanding why is helpful but that doesn’t make it okay. You are not obliged to forgive and forget.

Make a choice about ongoing contact.

If all your contact with a toxic parent is reactive, you will struggle. Every time they call, you’ll feel angry or resentful. Be proactive in deciding how much time you want to put into the relationship. You have a choice. And if no contact works for you, it’s allowed to be that.

Be a personal trainer in your relationships.

Toxic people have difficulty with boundaries – it often seems like they take pleasure in stomping all over them. So be clear about when you’re going to call, visit or help out – and stick to it. It’s possible to train others as to how you want to be treated.

Stash evidence for who you are.

Gather evidence for who you are – what you’re good at, what you enjoy doing, who you enjoy being with, what you like to wear, eat, listen to, have a passion for. Then store that evidence for the tough days. It’ll help remind you – firmly – that you don’t need anyone’s approval. That who you are now is Good Enough.