'I thought I wasn't a person at all': One family's journey through gender

Kenzie Hammond and their mum, Andrea, talk to Stuff about navigating their non-binary identity.

“Instead of figuring out which of the two groups I had to fit myself into... I realised I didn't have to fit into either.”

Kenzie Dawson, 19, who uses they/them pronouns, was in primary school when they first felt they didn't suit the gender they were assigned at birth.

But their mum, Andrea Hammond, remembers their first interface with gender at an even earlier age.

“At a very young age, I do remember once Kenzie said to me ‘I think I’m not a boy’,” Hammond said.

“I remember when I was a little kid, I used to think I was a robot.” Kenzie said.

“You thought you were from another planet! I’ve got that written down somewhere,” Hammond joked.

Hammond, Auckland-based co-founder of PR agency Hustle & Bustle, and Kenzie, a student at Auckland university, are a close pair.

LAWRENCE SMITH Kenzie and Andrea shared their journey navigating gender non-conformity.

During their early conversations around Kenzie’s non-binary identity, Hammond was unfamiliar with the concept itself: “I hadn't heard of it, that was the first time I came across it.”

When Kenzie first came out to Andrea, she thought that her face probably “said something” – and Kenzie swiftly brushed the topic aside, as if to say, “don’t worry”.

“We were seeing a professional psychologist about other issues, and they said Kenzie has gender dysphoria. I kept asking to explain what that meant and if that was a significant contributing factor to their mental health.”

She started to explore beyond the confines of gender – which started with conversations around changing Kenzie’s birth name.

LAWRENCE SMITH “Finding the right language to describe myself was quite liberating,” explained Kenzie.

“Their given first name and second name are both gender-neutral names, so we did inadvertently give them gender-neutral names,” Hammond said.

She was eager to understand more about non-conforming identities, and set out to educate herself.

For parents, moving beyond the binary can be a steep learning curve, but it can also be “an amazing opportunity”

“They have confided in you, and they want you to understand them.”

Entering high school was where the real work began for Kenzie, as their self-image started to develop, and they were able to better identify with the gender that they had always known to be.

LAWRENCE SMITH Hammond encouraged other parents to follow the playbook of Parenting 101 – be a good listener.

“I felt something was off about calling myself a boy, or calling myself straight… But I didn’t really know how to describe that to a lot of people, or how to describe it to myself,” Kenzie said.

“It took me a while to find concepts that accurately described me, and that described what I felt. For a lot of people, labels aren't helpful, they can be very restricting.

“But it’s very helpful to know what labels exist, otherwise it can be very hard to think about who you are to yourself.”

LAWRENCE SMITH “Turns out that all that sort of stuff is just really a hindrance, getting in the way of realising who I really am.”

Before finding the right label or identifying with a certain term, Kenzie’s gender nonconformity felt like it existed beyond language.

“Before I found the language to describe who I am, I just thought that I couldn’t fit into descriptors that everyone used for people – so I thought I wasn’t a person at all.”

After more conversations with Kenzie about their identity, and helping them to explore their gender with freedom and independence, the family feels the process has been freeing.

“Finding the right language to describe myself was quite liberating,” explained Kenzie. “As I progress forward and find more about who I am.”