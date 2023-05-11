UK baby born with DNA of three people with procedure to prevent inheritance of deadly diseases

The first UK baby created with DNA from three people has been born (file picture).

Passing on incurable diseases to your baby could be a thing of the past, as the first UK baby with DNA from three people is born.

The procedure, mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT), was created to prevent women passing down mitochondrial diseases – that could be severe, progressive and fatal – to their babies.

While still in its infancy, a doctor involved in the research told the Guardian results were “encouraging” and said long-term study of the children would be essential.

Mitochondria are only inherited from women, so the procedure used a female donor to create IVF embryos that don’t have mutations.

It left the baby with DNA from their mother and father – plus 37 genes from a donor, which was around 0.1% of the baby’s DNA.

The MDT technique was developed in Newcastle and laws were introduced to allow it in the UK in 2015.

The UK’s Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority gave approval case by case, and the first were approved in 2018.

Doctors at the Newcastle clinic would not release details of births because of concerns it would compromise patient confidentiality.

But in a response to the Guardian, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority confirmed that “less than five” babies had now been born in the UK using MDT.

The first was to a Jordanian family in the US in 2016 because the woman carried mutations that caused the fatal condition Leigh syndrome.

She had four miscarriages prior to the treatment, and two children – but one died at six years old and the other at eight months.

Freestocks Mitochondria was only inherited by women, and natural conception could be a gamble for those affected (file photo).

Dagan Wells, a professor of reproductive genetics at the University of Oxford who took part in the research, told the Guardian the clinical experience had so far been encouraging.

“Long-term follow-up of the children born is essential. The stage of development when reversal happens is unclear, but it probably occurs at a very early stage.

“This means that prenatal testing, carried out [at] about 12 weeks of pregnancy, may well succeed in identifying if reversal has occurred.”

About one in 6000 babies were affected by mitochondrial disorders.