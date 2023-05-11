Just like Robert De Niro, Kiwi Peter Bromhead became a dad in his late 70s

Actor Robert De Niro made headlines this week when he welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79, and Kiwi Peter Bromhead was just one year shy of that when he became one of New Zealand’s oldest dads.

He was 78 when his youngest of eight children was born in 2011, and the now 89-year-old said the years following his birth were “wonderful years”.

Bromhead, a retired cartoonist and illustrator lives in Rotorua and will be turning 90 at the end of the month.

He laughed that De Niro may have things easier with plenty of hired help and “all the trappings” that money and fame allows, but also insisted that the experience of having a young child at an older age was “one of the best experiences of my life”.

While some people told him it was not a good idea and that he would find it difficult being an older dad, “it turned out not to be true. It was a very good time. A very positive time,” he said.

Bromhead’s relationship with the child’s mother ultimately ended when the boy was five. The couple also had another child together who is now 16.

He felt “very privileged” to have “wonderful years” with the boy.

Asked if he struggled to keep up physically with the demands of a young child, especially as his son grew into a toddler, Bromhead insisted it wasn’t an issue and said there were “no mental problems” with keeping up, either.

“As you get older, and you drop off the business scale, and you’re not chasing money all the time, you have time to follow family treasures and certainly children are that.”

Bromhead’s oldest of eight children is now 65 and his youngest 11 – “It means I learned nothing,” he laughed.

The adult children, he said, “weren’t really surprised” when they were told he was becoming a father again at 78.

“My older children have always been philosophical about the wanderings of their dad and realised I wasn’t a normal, boring accountancy type dad.”

Still, when preparing to become a dad while approaching 80, there is no escaping the reality that you will likely miss seeing the child reach adulthood or a number of life milestones.

It’s a fact that he was aware of at the time and, now living with stage four cancer, Bromhead said mortality is, “an inevitability once you get to my age”.

“Obviously I’m not going to be seeing [him] through to his middle age or anything ... I would have liked to have seen him through his teenage years. He will be 17 when I’m 96, if I make it there.”

Bromhead’s own father died of tuberculosis in 1940, when he was just nine, so he said he knows what it is like to lose a father at a young age.

“You have to be philosophical about these things as life goes on.”

De Niro revealed in an interview he now has seven children, not six after recently having another child.

The actor has two children with ex-wife Diahnne Abbot, two children with ex-wife Grace Hightower, twin boys with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and, most recently, a baby with a woman who’s yet to be confirmed.