Why I work (even if childcare eats most of my income)

Mums often mistakenly view childcare costs as their responsibility, while failing to see the long-term value of staying in the workforce.

Serena Solomon is a writer, mum of two small children and enjoys holidays on her own.

“I have to send the kids every day [to childcare] so I can work so I can send them every day [to childcare].”

That’s a text I sent to a friend the other week.

If you’re a stay-at-home parent (let’s face it, statistically you’re a mum) and still value your career, you’ve thought/written/said this statement in various forms.

READ MORE:

* What stops New Zealand men from getting a vasectomy?

* Why I’ve given up on the great Kiwi holiday (for now)

* When should parents seek help for a fussy eating child?



It’s a vicious, unfair cycle, isn’t it?

Now, this article isn’t for everyone. If you love being at home all the time with your children, then click on something else.

If you like working and raising kids and are on the fence about doing that, keep reading with a grain of salt. Childcare choices, whether you do it yourself or outsource some of it, are so nuanced and personal.

The net gain from my employment on an average week as a freelance journalist working three seven-hour days is $150. That’s my income minus tax and the $225 I currently pay in childcare.

That money is helpful, but is it worth it? My answer is yes.

That’s because the figure I just gave you is wrong and my lens is too short. It’s not just the week-to-week calculation of money gained, but it's the economic benefit over a lifetime that also matters, and perhaps more so.

The mums I speak to about this often see themselves as solely responsible for the cost of their kid’s childcare, which is of course the case if you are a single mum (hey there, we salute you!).

If you have a partner, childcare costs should be split between you both.

This is something my husband pointed out to me while I complained for the billionth time about how meaningless working felt when the financial benefit was minimal.

“They’re my kids and I need them to be taken care of so I can work,” he pointed out. “Childcare is my expense too.”

If he is responsible for half of our childcare costs, that bumps up my take-home pay $112.50 to $262.50. It’s not earth-shattering but I just gave myself a 75% pay increase and a little more dignity.

Yes, I’m really only moving figures around a spreadsheet into a different column, but it's a more fair and truthful budget. Let’s call it budget justice. It gives me more incentive to follow through with my choice to work.

And then there are the long-term financial benefits of returning to work sooner rather than later.

Mothers, on average, experience a 4.4% decrease in hourly wage when they have kids, according to a 2018 study commissioned by the Ministry for Women, Minitatanga mō ngā Wāhine. The hit is less if they return to the workforce within six months and more –at 8.4% – if they return after 12 months.

It took a decade for high-income earning mothers who took two to five years off work to catch up to those who took one to two years off in terms of salary, the study found.

As a freelancer, I’m really operating a small business so this is acutely obvious. Completely throwing in the towel until my youngest turns three (when childcare gets more manageable for some families with 20 hours “free”) would decimate the business I’ve spent several years building.

Editors I’ve worked with would have moved on. Publications I wrote for tanked while new ones sprouted up. I would fall behind on new technologies that could make me more efficient (Here’s how some journalists are using AI to help them work better and quicker).

My skills would slide. Writing is like a muscle: if you don’t use, it you lose it along with your confidence.

My mum left her bookkeeping role for almost eight years to raise my sister and me. During that time, personal computers became a thing.

This meant plenty of night classes to update her skills and a heavy lift to pick up where she left off.

“I had to learn the computer and the program and it was pretty scary going into your first job,” said my Mum, who is known to the rest of the world as Val Mayes. “Often different computers had different on switches and you had to ask how to switch it on.”

New Zealand has some of the highest childcare expenses in the world even with the government chipping in over $2 billion a year. Changing that is possible, but it will take time.

While we advocate and wait, shift half of the childcare costs to your partner's expenses and consider the long-term financial benefits of working.

Now, what will I spend my extra $112.50 on this week? Probably a dozen eggs.