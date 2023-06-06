'I had a phobia about childbirth - just talking about it made me faint'

For as long as I can remember, I’ve struggled with hearing and seeing anything to do with childbirth. If images came up on the TV, I would immediately change the channel. Even smear tests were traumatic: I would go rigid and start crying hysterically.

Any conversations around birth with friends or colleagues made me feel instantly dizzy and sweaty. As they talked, in my head I’d be screaming, “Get me out of here! Please shut up!”

Eventually, I discovered my condition had a name: tokophobia. It’s an extreme fear of childbirth and pregnancy. It was thought to be rare until a survey published last month in the journal Evolution, Medicine and Public Health revealed that six in 10 American women have it (the circumstances of giving birth during the pandemic is said to have made these anxieties worse).

The levels of fear are reported to be lower in Europe and Australia – under 20% – but I was shocked to know so many women were struggling and felt glad it was being talked about out in the open.

My fears about childbirth itself started in my late teens. I was working part-time in a pub and overheard one of the customers saying her labour had been traumatic, and she’d been denied epidural pain relief because the doctor got to her too late; as a result she wasn’t going to have any more children, despite wanting a bigger family. This really stuck with me.

Then, aged 19, I began studying veterinary science at university. Learning how things could go wrong in animal births didn’t help me with my fears. I particularly hated the word “episiotomy”– a cut made into the vaginal wall and perineum to make space for a baby to be born. If a lecturer discussed this during lectures in relation to horses, I’d twitch and feel physically sick. The thought of saying the word out loud triggered the same feelings.

Camylla Battani Tokophobia, an extreme fear of childbirth and pregnancy, was found to be highly prevalent in a recent US survey.

After two years practising as a vet, I returned to university at 28 to teach at vet school, as teaching was my passion.

But my feelings about giving birth hadn’t changed. Though I always loved seeing a newborn, the idea of giving birth vaginally was inconceivable, disgusting and felt as impossible as flying. I felt it was simply not something I was capable of.

During discussions with my mother, I found that she’d had a similar phobia – both with my birth and that of my sister, more than 30 years ago. She’d had to go through vaginal births and said that if a caesarean had been an option for her, she would have taken it.

It was then that we realised she most likely had tokophobia too – undiagnosed and barely heard about back then – and while she never said anything negative about her birth experiences when I was growing up, she didn’t say anything positive about it either. Perhaps her fears had inadvertently been passed on.

Mum’s experiences made her urge me to think about asking for a caesarean if ever I got pregnant. But these conversations, despite being about having a baby some time in the future, were enough to make me feel faint.

Still, my mum persisted, and we started doing some research. We discovered on the NHS website that it was possible to request an elective caesarean. This was a huge relief as it was the only way I could think of ever giving birth.

123rf The circumstances of giving birth during the Covid-19 pandemic is said to have made pregnancy anxieties worse. (File photo)

In 2019, when I was 29, I got married. We always knew we wanted children and my husband was supportive about my choice to have a caesarean, having witnessed my fear first-hand at one of my smear tests.

When I became pregnant in August 2020, we were excited just like any parents – I had no problems with being pregnant, per se. This was during the pandemic and, strangely, while most of the world craved human contact, I loved being cocooned and cut off as it meant I didn’t have to hear other people’s advice or comments about giving birth.

However, things went downhill at our first telephone midwife appointment. When I explained my fears and how I planned on having a caesarean, the midwife said this was risky and unadvisable. I immediately became hysterical. I had to pass the phone to my husband as I was crying so uncontrollably, I couldn’t speak. The midwife backtracked when she realised how scared I was. From that point on, we met with no resistance.

It was around this time that I came across the word “tokophobia” in a pregnancy book. It was just a small box giving advice on how to handle the fear of giving birth, and it totally resonated with me. It was a lightbulb moment.

When the second midwife appointment – this time in person – was even more difficult than the first, I realised I had to do something. I didn’t want to have a meltdown every time someone mentioned the birth. I’d seen a trusted therapist for low-level stress in the past and I decided to return, hoping she could help with my fears around the birth.

She used a method called Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), which aims to release negative emotions. In the fortnightly Zoom sessions, I talked about my fears. At the same time, the therapist would guide me to tap the “meridian points” of my body with my fingertips: the idea being that the act of tapping would allow me to describe my feelings and where they came from, getting to the root of why I was scared.

The turning point was realising my greatest fear – that I would be out of control during labour, and I wasn’t able to predict how I would act during the process. Once I realised my emotions were scaring me more than the birth itself, I slowly started to feel better.

I joined The Mindful Birth Group, which offers online mindful birthing courses to support expectant parents. There I met a woman who had tokophobia and, like me, had planned an elective caesarean – or the more compassionately-termed “abdominal birth” as the group liked to call it.

We instantly connected, and it was wonderful to talk to someone who completely understood my fears about going into labour early. With the group’s support and EFT therapy, my fears about birth gradually dissipated.

I even managed to say the word “episiotomy” out loud in my birth group – I still felt sick, but I’d done it. I started to reflect on how I’d spent years putting my fears in a box and feeling more and more scared. But now that I was dealing with these fears, the phobia was lessening. In time, I felt confident enough to cancel my abdominal birth with the aim to give birth vaginally.

Unfortunately, my daughter Florence had other plans and flipped to the breech (bottom down) position at 39 weeks – so in the end we chose to give birth abdominally, because it was safer. After all that I was disappointed I wasn’t going to do my vaginal birth – but was proud to feel disappointed! I surprised myself – and everyone else – by how calm I was.

I became pregnant with my second daughter, Matilda, just two years later. This time I was determined to give birth vaginally and I did, without any phobic thoughts or feelings throughout. Some top-up EFT therapy before the birth when I started to notice some fears creeping in really helped to allay them.

My daughters are now almost three and two months. I feel incredibly grateful they are here, happy and healthy. I’m now 33 and a mindfulness coach and these two positive births are my proudest achievements – proof that fear of childbirth can, with the right help, be overcome.