Nadine and Dan Higgins share baby update: 'It’s a …'

Dan and Nadine Higgins have reflected on announcing their pregnancy on The Human Race podcast.

WARNING: This story is about a podcast covering topics that will be upsetting for some, including miscarriage, stillbirth and infertility. A range of organisations can help. For support around miscarriage and stillbirth see wheturangitia.services.govt.nz. For support with fertility visit fertilitynz.org.nz.

Nadine and Dan Higgins have wrapped the first season of their podcast about fertility with an update on their own pregnancy.

The media couple - who have been open about their four-year fight to have a baby - surprised listeners of The Human Race last month by announcing they were, unexpectedly, expecting.

They made the reveal midway through a series that features interviews with a range of Kiwis about the challenges they’ve faced in having children.

Celebrities such as Sharyn and Bryce Casey and Shortland Street’s Ria Vandervis are amongst the guests to share stories of resilience, tenacity, heartache and hope.

The pair wanted to make a podcast that reflects the fact that making a baby isn’t necessarily easy,

One in four people in Aotearoa New Zealand experience infertility - and half of those need medical help to get pregnant. Then there are people challenged by circumstances rather than health concerns - singles, members of Rainbow communities.

Supplied Sharyn and Bryce Casey were the opening guests on The Human Race.

In the final episode of the season, Dan and Nadine discuss how the series came about, their highlights and key takeaways. As with the series as a whole, it offers advice, insights and a range of emotions.

It ends with the couple providing an update on their journey. They reflect on how nervous they were about sharing the news - not only were they worried the pregnancy may not continue, but they were also fearful some might think it was a bit too convenient that it coincided with the podcast.

“But the response was beautiful, and I cried a lot of hormonal tears about telling everyone that we were going to have a baby for the first time in four years,” says Nadine, before going on to announce their baby’s gender.

“What we can tell you is that baby Higgins is going to be a little baby Mr Higgins,” she adds.

Listen to the full episode via the audio player above or click here.