Rotorua mayor becomes second in office to give birth, welcomes baby girl

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell has become Aotearoa’s second mayor to give birth while in office, with the arrival of her daughter Kahumoa Caroline Clancy on June 2.

“My husband Kanin Clancy & I are delighted to share that our daughter has arrived,” Tapsell wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

”Home is where the heart is just got a whole new meaning.”

In a public announcement supplied to Local Democracy Reporting on Thursday Tapsell said she and Clancy, “felt overwhelmed with happiness and there were a few tears of joy.”

“It’s a truly special moment holding your baby for the first time and one we’ll never forget.”

Kahumoa was delivered safely, but the labour did include an unexpected surprise of a fire alarm being accidently set off.

“The look the midwife and I gave each other was the most priceless ‘you’ve got to be kidding me’ moment. I’m very glad that it was a false alarm, and I was able to safely carry on delivering her.”

The name Kahumoa draws on her Māori heritage and fit the couple’s desire for a “unique name”.

Translating to “most distinguished cloak”, the name comes from both kakahu (cloak) and moa bird.

“The name Kahumoa also pays tribute to an ancestor of my husband called Kahureremoa, and I like that it has Kahu in it as my sister and an ancestor of mine was called Kahutapeka.”

Tapsell, a former National Party candidate, expressed gratitude for her midwife and TRG Imaging radiology clinic, and spoke fondly of the Rotorua Hospital team who, despite “the lack of resources and facilities” have incredible staff who, “work long hours to care for others”.

She said Kahumoa was born at a time of significant pressure and staff shortages.

Tapsell, who was the first Māori woman elected as mayor of Rotorua, is due to return to work on June 28.

“We’re looking forward to making the most of these first few weeks before I return to my duties as mayor and Kanin takes on the important duties of full-time daddy.”