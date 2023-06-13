A rite of passage or mark of faith, but what does medical science say about circumcision?

Serena Solomon is a writer, mum of two small children and enjoys holidays on her own.

For such a small area of the body, the penis foreskin has generated more than its share of interest and manipulation since the birth of civilisation.

Circumcision – the removal of the foreskin at the penis tip – is one of the earliest known surgical procedures.

It was designated by God (whether you’re Muslim, Christian or Jew) as a mark of faith. Ancient Egyptians favoured circumcision. It’s popular in the Philippines, South Korea and the US. Removing foreskins was likely performed in the Pacific Islands before Christian missionaries arrived.

In New Zealand, the practice has dramatically waned since its peak in the 1970s. Māori have always shown a general hesitancy, likely dropping the method when they arrived in New Zealand and resisting the missionaries when Pakeha came.

Now, about 10% of the male population is likely circumcised. It is believed that Pacifica males have a nearly 100% circumcision rate in New Zealand. Practitioners say their other patients are mostly Jews, Arabs, Filipinos, Africans and a small number of Pakeha males.

The motivation range from religious, cultural, social, medical and perceived long-term health benefits as well as carrying on family traditions –dad is circumcised so he gets his son done.

“In the school holidays, there is usually a flurry of [circumcisions],” said Cerys Lang, a practice manager and registered Nurse at CityMed.

Often it is Pacific teenage brothers and cousins who come in together for a procedure that is seen as a rite of passage as they go from boy to man. They use the time off from school to recover, she said. Only one in 20 circumcisions performed at CityMed are for medical reasons such as preventing chronic urinary tract infections.

Supplied Dr David Bivona might be only doctor in Wellington to do circumcisions. He does about 600 a year.

Typically, CityMed will circumcise a baby up until about six months of age. Then, boys start coming in again from about age 10. A small percentage are “absolutely terrified of the procedure,” said Lang, “but 99% are fine because they have grown up knowing this is culturally expected of them”.

Adults can opt for circumcision to stop chronic urinary tract infections. “Some prefer circumcision or their partner prefers it,” said Lang, of her grownup patients.

How is a circumcision done?

There are numerous ways to remove a foreskin. Some techniques, like the Plastibell ring, cut blood flow to the foreskin and it drops off after several days. Other techniques such as the Gomco Clamp, an older method, rely on an incision to remove the foreskin.

“The procedure is distressing,” said Dr David Bivona, who does about 600 infant circumcisions a year and is one of the few doctors in Wellington to do them. He uses the Plastibel method, which can only be done on infants up to the age of about six weeks depending on their weight.

Restraining the babies and giving an injection of local anaesthetic is what often causes the babies to cry, according to Bivona. They do not feel the procedure itself, he said.

123RF The procedure can be distressing for babies.

Adults can also be circumcised under a general anaesthetic in a hospital with a procedure that takes 30 minutes.

Is it medically necessary?

There have been many conflicting studies and opinions on the health benefits of circumcision. Some evidence suggests circumcision can reduce the risk of penile cancer as well as exposure to HIV. Others argue the perceived benefits are overblown.

The consensus from the New Zealand and Australian medical communities is that the benefits do not “warrant routine infant circumcision...”

“My bottom line is circumcision is not a necessary procedure,” said Bivona. “If this is a perfectly healthy child, then I suggest if you have any doubts, don’t do it.”

Geography is important when considering circumcision, said urologist Dr Shiva Nair, who circumcises mostly adults in the Waikato area.

Supplied Urologist Dr Shiva Nair circumcises mostly adults in the Waikato area.

“Circumcisions in the Pacific have become ritualistic. However, there is a very sound medical reason for it,” he wrote in an email.

The procedure can prevent infections, especially in tropical communities that lack medical care. The benefits of circumcision are also greater in countries with higher rates of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, according to Nair.

What are the risks?

The risks of circumcision include post-operative infection, bleeding, excessive loss of skin, meatal stenosis (where passing urine becomes difficult), reduced sensation of the penis, accidental cutting and reaction to the anaesthetic. All of these outcomes are rare.

“If it is done by a urologist or medical professional, [the risk] is lower than non-medical professionals,” wrote Nair.

“Ritual” circumcisions were routinely performed by people who were not doctors such as Jewish rabbis and community elders. This led the Medical Council of New Zealand to release strict circumcision guidelines several years ago, said Bivona, who said he responded to a request from the council for trained doctors to be available for circumcisions.

There’s also the issue of consent that cannot be obtained from a baby undergoing circumcision. “I also warn parents that a child may regret either having a circumcision or not having a circumcision,” wrote Nair, “depending on the environment he ends up living in”.

What does it cost?

Only medically necessary circumcisions, such as preventing frequent urinary tract infections, are covered through New Zealand’s health care system. Circumcisions for cultural, religious or personal reasons are not funded.

At the Auckland-based CityMed, circumcisions cost $700 for babies and $750 for ten to 17-year-olds. Adult circumcision is $1500.

Those who opt for surgery under general anaesthetic in a hospital are looking at several thousand dollars.