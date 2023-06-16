How a childhood nightmare came back to haunt this Australian mum

Amanda Wigman's childhood nightmare came back to haunt her after a harmless call from her daughter Sophie's daycare led to a sinister discovery.

Sophie had just turned three and was a happy, healthy toddler when Amanda's phone rang in 2020.

"All of a sudden the daycare started calling me saying, 'she hasn't got a temperature, but she just seems off. We can't really put it down to anything'," Amanda told 9Honey.

Daycare staff wanted to give her a "heads up" at first, but started calling more frequently as Sophie grew increasingly lethargic, often napping for hours at a time.

At home, Amanda and husband Michael also noticed their daughter didn't seem like her usual self but assumed it was "just a bug".

When Sophie didn't get better, they took her to a GP who immediately commented on how pale she was and said it could be the flu.

Amanda had seen her daughter with the flu before and knew that wasn't right.

"The doctor said, 'I'm not going to do anything but if you're worried, just take her to emergency because you'll get any results there much quicker'," she recalls.

Supplied Amanda rushed Sophie to hospital when she suddenly became lethargic and pale.

When they got home Sophie was so lethargic that she just flopped down on the couch and "didn't move" and Amanda knew she had to act.

"I was just looking at her going, 'I'm not okay with this', so I took her off the hospital and that's where it all happened," she says.

She rushed Sophie to the emergency room, where doctors ordered a blood test and the results weren't good. All signs pointed to a devastating diagnosis: leukaemia.

Amanda immediately called her father, a retired GP, and put him on the phone with Sophie's doctor before begging her dad to for reassurance he just couldn't give her.

"I got back on the phone to dad and he said, 'it doesn't sound good'," Amanda says.

The very next day, a lumbar puncture confirmed what Amanda had been dreading. At just three-years-old, Sophie was diagnosed with Pre-B-Cell All Leukaemia.

Supplied Amanda beat cancer when she was 14 only for her daughter Sophie to be diagnosed.

Suddenly, all the trauma from Amanda's childhood came flooding back.

At just nine-years-old, Amanda lost her own mum to cancer and five years later the disease returned for Amanda herself.

She was 14 when she was diagnosed and went through brutal treatment to eventually beat it, but the ordeal left her with lasting physical and mental scars.

Despite her devastating family history, Amanda never could have imagined cancer would come back into her life decades later and try to take her little girl.

"It just brought back everything, when she was diagnosed," Amanda says.

"I remembered all of the experiences that I've had with cancer through the years, watching my mum get weaker and weaker, and then myself.

Supplied It was hard for Amanda to watch her daughter go through intense medical procedures.

"It's not something that you would wish upon your worst enemy. Then your baby girl gets it and everything changes in the blink of an eye."

By the time Sophie was diagnosed, she had also developed septicaemia, a life-threatening complication that had her mum fearing the worst.

"I remember just looking at her thinking that I could wake up and she may not be there anymore," Amanda confesses.

Things didn't get easier when Sophie started treatment and suddenly Amanda was thrust back into the cancer world, where life revolves around hospital visits and survival rates.

Unlike some childhood cancers, leukaemia has a relatively high survival rate of about 90% when diagnosed before the age of 20, but even that didn't comfort Amanda.

"I was talking to someone and they said, 'that's quite a good number'. I'm like, 'yeah, until it's your kid, because you don't want yours to be in that 10 percent'," she says.

Having lived through cancer treatment herself, she knew exactly what Sophie was going through and could remember all the pain and anxiety that came with it.

The worst part was, there was absolutely nothing she could do to fix it.

At one stage, doctors had to hold Sophie down to treat an infection while she filled the room with "blood-curdling" screams and it broke Amanda's heart.

"You teach your kids their whole lives, 'this is your body and if you don't want someone to hug you, or kiss you, or touch you in any way, that you can say no'," Amanda says.

"Then Sophie's doing that [saying no] to the doctors and… I can't tell the doctors to keep their hands off her, because what they're doing is going to save her life."

Cancer treatment dragged out for a whopping 795 days and took a huge toll on Sophie's body, leaving her "weak and tiny". Her cancer also had a massive impact on her family.

Supplied Sophie is now cancer-free and her parents couldn't be more proud of her.

Amanda's mental health suffered and she couldn't work, while Michael burned through all of his long service leave to be there as the family tried to scrape by on a single income.

Sophie's older brother Alex, who was just six when she was diagnosed, struggled to understand what was happening and why his parents were always at the hospital.

Things only got worse when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and hospital restrictions meant Amanda barely saw her son as she remained at Sophie's bedside.

"I don't think anyone would realise [how much having a sick child affects the whole family] unless they've been in the situation themselves," Amanda adds.

That's why Camp Quality became a lifeline for the family amid Sophie's cancer journey, as it allowed them to connect with other Aussies who knew what they were going through.

The whole family went on the charity's family camps to escape for a while with other families who understood and give Sophie and Alex some normal childhood experiences.

As a teen battling cancer, Amanda felt so isolated and ostracised before finding other kids like her through Camp Quality and she wanted the same for her daughter.

"Suddenly you've got someone who's on the same page, you feel included, which is how I felt as a kid too," she says.

The camps also offered a welcomed reprieve for Amanda and Michael, who couldn't have afforded a holiday without the charity's help.

Fortunately, Sophie responded well to treatment and is now cancer-free, but Amanda knows it could return and even if it doesn't, the ordeal will affect her daughter for years to come.

She just hopes that being diagnosed so young means Sophie won't remember the worst of her cancer battle. Amanda was 14 when she was diagnosed and remembers it all.

"I remember every painful thing, every operation. I've definitely had a life full of anxiety and depression… you get hypervigilant about things as well," she says.

Camp Quality played a big role in her healing journey and continues to be a huge support in Sophie's life, which is why Amanda is urging Aussies to get behind the charity's vital work.

It has been improving the quality of life for kids facing cancer for 40 years now but needs donations and volunteers to keep helping kids like Sophie and their families.

"Just give what you can. If it's your time, volunteer. If you're in the position of being able to give money, donate," Amanda says.

Though she prays cancer never touches her life again, there are millions of Aussie kids like Sophie who are still fighting and they too deserve a 'childhood, not a cancerhood'.

"Cancer doesn't stop, so neither can we," Sandie Hall, General Manager of Revenue at Camp Quality, told 9Honey.

"Demand for our services is at an all-time high: we've already had twice the number of families register this year compared to last, and we're only reaching 43 percent of kids who need us."

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.