Children's TV star Suzy Cato's screentime tip that gives children a 'gift'

Parents need to limit what their children watch on devices, but not in a “mummy state” way, says legendary children’s TV presenter Suzy Cato.

Cato, who’ll need no introduction to a generation of Kiwis having hosted the beloved shows You and Me and Suzy’s World, is the latest guest on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, enjoying a wide-ranging and nostalgia-laden conversation with host Simon Bridges.

With her shows always balancing entertainment with education, the mother-of-two was asked what she thinks needs to improve in New Zealand’s education system. And Cato first went in to bat for teachers.

“The first thing we need to focus on is getting support for those teachers, and rewarding them for the work that they're doing,” she says.

“Beyond their, you know, reading, writing, arithmetic, how they are having to work as counsellors and being there for kids with all kinds of behavioural issues and so on.”

Cato, who has previously co-hosted a parenting podcast for Stuff and continues to provide a wealth of material for children via her own platform, then turned her attention to devices.

“Parents will use devices as a babysitting tool and a way of coping and things like that, but really, we do need to limit what our kids are watching. I don't think that is like being the mummy state.”

Limiting screen time boosts many other aspects of a child’s life, Cato says.

“We're actually giving them a gift and helping them grow their minds and their abilities, for resilience for perseverance, for stickability for being open to learning.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Cato tears up about the role she’s played in the lives of so many children, and even sings a song or two, use the audio player above or click here.

