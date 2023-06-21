How do we support our girls when attacks happen?

We need to teach teens the tools to intervene, de-escalate or escape early.

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

“She can’t go out! Mcdonald’s isn’t safe! The streets aren’t safe!”

These are the thoughts and words swirling around my kitchen table.

Fear has never been a reliable way to parent and yet, there it is. With every story we hear our helicopter blades spin faster.

Our 14-year-old daughter’s friend was punched in the face at the mall last year for looking at another girl the wrong way.

I’m so saddened to hear about the 12-year-old girl who was violently attacked at McDonald's on the North Shore, by two girls who believed they were being laughed at.

Rein Crystal/Supplied The 12-year-old girl who was violently attacked at McDonald's on the North Shore, by two girls who believed they were being laughed at.

And last year in Pukekohe, three 11-year-old girls, also at Maccas, were badly beaten up by older teen girls who “mistakenly” thought they were taking photos of them. They were taking selfies.

In my house, we’re always trotting out the line that hurt people hurt. Any young teen walking around looking for someone to beat up is in a world of hurt themselves – in their mind or circumstances – but you hope your child doesn’t come across them.

You want to wrap them up in a 30-inch foam suit and keep them inside, but we know, thanks to Covid, that keeping teenagers in bedrooms isn’t good for anyone. Especially them.

Last school holidays my friend and I tried to get our teen girls into S.A.F.E., a self-defence course but they were booked up.

Endorsed by Kiwi-born Hollywood stunt legend, Zoe Bell, S.A.F.E offers courses in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the North Island, teaching ‘close quarters combat with dirty street fighting, Kung Fu, Chinese Boxing and weapon work thrown in for good measure’.

Kierstan Renner Endorsed by Kiwi-born Hollywood stunt legend, Zoe Bell.

We’re on for these coming holidays. Step one. But self-defence courses are about worst-case scenarios. They’re about fighting back.

My friend asked a very good question. “Is there anything they can do before it gets to the shoving stage?”

She found a US organisation, Right to Be, which does free public training on de-escalation and bystander intervention. Developed out of anti-Asian violence during Covid and in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, they train hundreds of people to respond to and intervene. We both did a one-hour online bystander intervention on how to safely de-escalate conflict to see if it was right for our girls. The course goal: ‘Identify behaviours before a situation ends up in the news.’

We learned some things. Nobody goes from eating a hamburger to kicking someone in the head. There’s a pyramid of escalation, the person looking for a fight must work themselves up to it.

At the bottom is agitation: making faces/rolling eyes, loud angry sighs, clenching fists or jaw, fidgeting, and aggressive body language.

The next level, mid-escalation, is when things ramp up: pacing, finger-pointing, aggressive tones, raised voice and an argument erupts.

Peak conflict, the top of the pyramid, is what you see at the start of a fight: shoving, spitting, verbal abuse, display of weapons, shaming, humiliating, physical aggression, and assault.

Helping teens identify early signs of agitation can help everyone. They might have a chance to notice, gather friends and get to safety. The assault may be avoided.

If not, hopefully something from a self-defence course kicks in.

Right To Be also went through the five D’s of de-escalation (distract, delegate, document, delay and direct) and we talked through the third D - document - with our kids. If a fight is imminent, then pulling out phones to film it makes things worse for the victim. It becomes more of a performance. Those who start fights have identified various reasons why and social status and respect from peers is one of them. The only reason to film a fight is when you know the person and documenting it will give them a record to use, only if they choose to.

After the course, I had to drive a bunch of teens somewhere, and as they were trapped in the car with me, we talked through the pyramid. I hope some of it sunk in. They told me that during fights there’s a fear of getting help from an adult/teacher or calling the police, in case they get found out as the snitch. Then the trouble might come after them.

We talked through the other D - delegate. If you see a fight, delegate one of you to calmly walk somewhere safe, and dial 111 or the school office or parent. Physical assault is a crime. The police will come.

The final piece my friend and I talked about is not only thinking about our own girls but the ones wanting to start the fights. Kia Haumaru, The Girls Self Defence Project, runs courses nationwide and include transgender/takatāpui. Operating for over 30 years, they work directly with schools ensuring police-vetted adults and school counsellors are present, providing wraparound support if issues/wider concerns are raised during the programme. They host community whānau events too.

I’m not a combat or parenting expert. I’m certainly not a teen expert. The big takeout, which we hammered into our teens, is be observant. Don’t stare (it can cause trouble) but watch what’s going on. And teach teens the tools to intervene, de-escalate or escape early. Because if you’re at the pushing and shoving stage it’s too late.