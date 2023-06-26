Parenting: So your child walked in on you having sex...

“Sure ... it can be awkward, but it certainly isn’t a situation that will do them any damage if explained and followed up with care.”

Nothing kills intimacy between two parents quite a child appearing at the door.

It’s a scenario that will leave you fumbling for the cover of bedsheets, blurting out a nonsensical explanation that involves bees and wearing a very red face. However, it doesn’t have to be a catastrophic event if what they catch a glimpse of is consensual and respectful.

“Sure, having your child come in while you are in the middle of the act can be awkward,” said Hamilton-based play therapist at Side by Side Therapy Claire Millichamp, “but it certainly isn’t a situation that will do them any damage if explained and followed up with care.”

A child catching a glimpse is different from forcing or allowing a child to watch a sex act.

“Kids shouldn’t ever watch the adults in their lives having sex,” said Millichamp, of what is considered to be sexual abuse.

While it's hard to gauge how commonly children walk in on parents having sex, it does come up semi-regularly for clients of Jo Robertson, a sex therapist, parenting coach and co-founder of Makes Sense, a campaign to see tighter internet filters in New Zealand for illegal and violent porn.

“I get it from both sides so I get parents concerned,” said Robertson, “but then I’ve also worked with quite a lot of adults who recall walking in when they were a child, what that did for them or what they interpreted from that, the various impacts that had, whether it was positive, neutral or negative.”

Ultimately, it is not a necessary experience for a child to have so Robertson’s and Millichamp’s advice comes from two directions: firstly, there's prevention and if that fails, processing the event in a healthy way.

supplied Jo Robertson is a sex therapist, parenting coach and co-founder of Makes Sense, a campaign to see tighter internet filters in New Zealand for illegal and violent porn.

Prevention

Young children are curious with a lacklustre reputation for respecting privacy so the best prevention is simply a lock on the door, said Robertson.

“What that means obviously is that you usually have intimacy in that room so it can take some of the spontaneity out of your intimacy,” she said.

It’s not just the sight of parents having sex, it’s the sound too. To the uneducated ear, good sex can sound like someone is in pain. Robertson suggested using music and lighting to your advantage.

“It gives [parents] peace of mind knowing that the sounds are muffled,” she said, “but also if a child was to stumble in and they didn’t have a lock on the door, the lighting is also less intense.”

The idea of privacy is a learned behaviour that parents can start encouraging in their children from around the age of four.

“So if they, for example, walk in when you go to the toilet, it's good to just start coaching them into like ‘Hey, knock before you come into a room, ask if it's ok to stay,’” said Robertson.

Processing

If your child does catch you having sex, here’s what to do:

Stop: “If [the child or children] are over the age of one and remain in the room, watching or alert, it is best to hit pause on the intimacy so that their emotional needs can be responded to,” said Millichamp.

Stay calm: that’s Millichamp and Robertson’s first step to help a child understand what they’ve seen –and a parent's first challenge.

“They’re less likely to be overwhelmed by what’s happened and more likely to be overwhelmed by your reaction,” said Robertson, “and they instantly get the message that something very bad has happened and that they are in trouble.”

“Staying calm and not catastrophising it in the moment is really good,” she added.

Talk to them: If a child is, say, under the age of eight or ten, they might not understand enough about sex to know what they saw. If that’s the case, Millichamp advises to go with their curiosity, starting a conversation with something like this: “You know when you walked in on us in the bedroom before, you might be thinking about what you saw.”

For this younger age group, using the word sex isn’t necessary, said Robertson. Instead, referring to it as a “special cuddle” or “something that only adults do and we were making our bodies feel really nice together” is age appropriate. The key is to stress that it is for adults, said Robertson.

“Sometimes young kids can feel scared as it may look like one of the adults is being hurt or they may hear a loud noise,” said Millichamp. “Respond to this –“You got a fright when you heard that noise, but we are all ok in here” or “You felt scared seeing Mummy like that, but we are safe in here.”

When talking with older kids and teenagers, you can assume there is a fair amount of background knowledge. “...even if you are a family who has prioritised regular conversations about sex, bodies, genitals and so on, they may still show embarrassment or not what to talk about it,” said Millichamp. “It is still important to follow up.”

She suggested the following conversation starter: “Hey I know it was awkward seeing Dad and I having sex last night. It’s the last thing you want to see. We were enjoying being close to each other. I am happy to talk about it if you want”

supplied Claire Millichamp Hamilton-based play therapist at Side by Side Therapy and a children's author.

Talk to them again:Circle back with them a day or two later after the immediate and initial conversation because children learn through repetition, according to Robertson.

“We can ask them ‘What did you see? And how did you feel about it? What did you think was happening,’” she said.

A teaching moment: A child walking in on a parent having sex is a chance to talk to them about what healthy sex is, where communication is involved between partners to achieve something that is consensual, comfortable and never painful, said Robertson.

“I just always tell parents that kids can actually handle a lot as they're very, very resilient and they can handle a lot of information,” said Robertson, “but they don't handle uncertainty or silence.”

Unlike walking in on parents in the act, a child stumbling upon porn can be damaging, especially if they don’t feel comfortable talking to an adult about what they have seen.

“[Porn] is quite degrading towards women. It’s also extremely explicit so you really see all the genitalia because of how the camera is,” said Robertson.

“...But what you are going to see in a bedroom is usually not going to be explicit.”