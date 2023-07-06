What I have learned about talking to our kids about sex

This story contains details about sex that might not be suitable for younger readers

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

COMMENT: I could hear my parents laughing and when I peeked into their bedroom they were looking at a book. A colourful book with lots of illustrations. Once they gave me the book there was no laughing. This wasn’t funny. This was awful! There were dangly bits and not dangly bits and apparently the story about the stork, which I had always enjoyed, was a pack of lies. What really irked me was that I didn’t understand why they found the All About Sex & Bodies book humourous as there was nothing comical about this subject (conical maybe). I was embarrassed I didn’t get it.

As an adult, I now understand that sex is not embarrassing unless we treat it that way.

And now that I’m a parent I’d like to improve on the book moment. Being sex-positive means replacing shame with talk of pleasure, and judgement with dialogue about freedom but this stuff is hard.

When one of my children was a tween they asked if my partner and I engaged in cunnilingus. I felt myself huff up.

“That’s private,” I said.

Afterward, I quietly died on the inside. There was my moment to be sex-positive. I should have squeezed out an “aha”, a head nod, anything affirmative. Instead, I lathered shame and secrecy on the subject.

I want to say I corrected the situation later but I didn’t know how to bring it up–hey, about that cunnilingus.

On another occasion, one of our kids asked what teabagging was. They were in Year 6. Primary school. My first reaction was shock that they had heard the word and then I wanted to find out who from and throttle them.

But they were waiting for my answer. “Well…. Erm. Sometimes…. Um, occasionally…. I mean some people….”

I was awkward. I was blowing it!

So I just said it. “Putting testicles in somebody's mouth.”

Yuck they said, and it was over.

Since the curious questions phase, we’ve had the chat and the follow-up chat. We’ve had the consent chat and the follow-up consent chat (a subject we will continue to raise).

There was no giggling so I felt like I’d improved on my parent's technique but I have since found out that it’s not enough to have a chat or two. It’s better to have small moments of sex-positive commentary, starting early, rather than turn it into a one-off serious–and awkward–subject when they’re tweens.

I’m still not getting it right.

Sex therapists say that making sex icky or shameful means your kids might be less likely to ask questions about birth control, consent, and healthy relationships when they get to that stage. So don’t make it heavy.

They also say that laughing about the serious feelings associated with sex can be damaging and don’t make jokes about potential relationships or orientation or sexual encounters as you don’t want to minimize something that might feel monumental or deeply serious to them. So don’t make it too light.

It’s a fine line.

I read a story about a couple who told their kids when they were having sex during the pandemic. They’d put a Do Not Disturb sign on the bedroom door and disappear behind it. They say it helped make the subject less taboo, and even humorous, but I think jogging naked through the mall would be less vexing.

I want to make the subject less awkward, not advertise the act.

Last month I went to a comedy show, Feminists Are Funny, with my friends and all our daughters. Hosted by Michèle A'Court, with a stellar line-up of women, there were jokes about cunnilingus, one-night stands, sex with yourself, sex with others, multiple partners, and a joke about an Angry Dragon (I had to Google it later). It was hilarious. But I was also slightly uncomfortable as my teenage daughter hadn’t seen me laugh about sex like that. Like, ever.

Afterward, the daughters said the funniest part was watching us, the mothers, laugh. And their favourite comedian was the one from Invercargill, Audrey Porne (her real name), who talked about the Angry Dragon!

Slowly I’m figuring out where the line is.

Don’t laugh about the kids’ potential experiences (unless they’re telling you and laughing). Don’t laugh about having sex with your partner (too much). Laugh easily at shows and with friends when the teens are around (and eavesdropping). Then they might hear things like ‘if anyone suggests an Angry Dragon get out of there’. Or sexting isn’t compulsory. Or self-pleasure is a sport worth pursuing for all genders. Or good sex, means you have to find a way to talk about it. Or up to 70% of women don’t climax from hetero intercourse but there are plenty of other (fun!) options.

But no snickering at colourful books on display no matter how funny the dangly bits are (now).