Parenting: how to help a teenager with a heavy period

Being a teenager is a tough gig – massive body and hormonal changes, the stress of schoolwork, peer pressure, mean kids, and annoying parents.

Then throw into that mix several painful days each month when they bleed, dreading the threat that blood will leak out onto a school uniform or a set of bedsheets.

Compassion and understanding are warranted for teenagers who have a heavy period.

It’s great news that a new dawn has burst through for the period in recent years. We’re less afraid or embarrassed to talk about it and to seek help if we need it. But it’s dawn and not yet the light of midday, meaning we still have work to do. If your teenager has a heavy period, here’s how a parent can help.

What is a heavy period?

It’s hard to define. The medical term for a heavy period is menorrhagia, which is when a woman loses about 80ml of blood per period, compared to 30 or 40ml of someone with a lighter flow.

As most people aren’t about to reach for a measuring cup, there’s a much simpler way to determine whether to seek medical help for periods:

“I would say that if it’s impacting your life ... then I don’t think people should have to put up with that,” said Julie Avery, the director of nursing at Family Planning, an organisation with clinics around New Zealand that focus on sexual and reproductive health.

Needing to change a pad, tampon or menstrual cup every hour during the day, or getting up at night to change out period products, could be indications that help is needed, said Avery. Passing large clots, pain that interferes with everyday life and constantly fearing leaks are some other signs, she said.

“If it is longer than eight days, that is definitely long. That is a long time for a young person to have a period,” Avery added.

How to support your teen:

Reduce period stigma at home

Long before a child goes through puberty, parents can openly talk about periods, even to their toddlers (in this article with show you how). That way, the communication channels are open for a teen to talk about their period when it comes and how it comes –the number of days, flow and any fears they have.

“I think back to when I first got my period and it wasn't really a conversation,” said Kylie Matthews, from AWWA Period Care, a New Zealand company that makes period underwear.

“I wouldn’t sit around with my friends and say 'Hey, how heavy is your period? Like, how many pads or tampons do you use in a day?’ It was something that you just managed yourself.”

If the caregiver of a teenager isn’t ready to openly talk about periods or if a teenager might be embarrassed, then write letters, suggested Danika Revell, co-founder and CEO of the Period Place, a non-profit focused on providing education and reducing period inequity.

“I’m a big fan of writing letters or writing things down because some things are really hard to say,” she said.

Take them to a doctor or clinic

If your teen feels comfortable talking about their period with you, then it’s easier to determine if they need medical help and to support them in finding it.

“If periods are impacting your life, we can do something to lessen that impact,” said Avery from Family Planning.

Heavy periods could be the result of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, or many other underlying issues. However, sometimes a cause is not found, which doesn’t mean that nothing can be done.

Hormonal contraceptive pills or devices can lessen period flow or stop them altogether, said Avery. Anti-inflammatory medication like ibuprofen can reduce bleeding as well as pain. Tranexamic acid is a non-hormonal treatment that can reduce bleeding.

Find a safe adult at school

Help your child identify an adult at school who they feel comfortable with and either your teen (or you with your teen's permission) can flag the heavy period issue with them, said Revell. That way, they have an understanding person if there is a leak.

“It’s going to be very different for an 11-year-old to have leaks as opposed to a 17-year-old,” she said. “The younger they are, make sure they know who the safe adults are at the school that they can talk to.”

Spare clothes and period products

Send your teen to school or out of the house with extra periods products and spare clothes or a uniform that they can change into if there is a leak, said Matthews.

Revell suggested adding a neoprene or waterproof bag to store anything that is wet.

Give them hope

For many teenagers, heavy periods will get better with time as the body can take several years to regulate it, said Avery. However, that’s not an excuse to avoid seeking help now.

“It might settle down the track and also it might not,” said Avery.