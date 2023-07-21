What trolls are saying to Jess Quinn about her pregnancy in a different body is 'crude and disgusting' - and that's not even the worst of it

This story contains comments that some readers may find triggering

Auckland-based disability advocate and influencer Jess Quinn may be “numb” to online trolls commenting on her “different body”, but when she took to social media to share some of the “crude and disgusting” messages she received, she says they weren’t even the worst of them.

When Quinn, 30 – whose leg was amputated as a child – shared a video showing her pregnancy (her and her husband Todd are expecting their first child – a daughter), it went viral, with more than 4 million views and about 2000 comments.

About a third of those were from trolls, focussed on Quinn’s missing leg, which has a rotated foot in place of her knee.

The messages Quinn shared included: “Who the hell pregnanted [sic] her?” and “cut that thing off”, and while they weren’t even the worst, Quinn says she’s not bothered by it.

“I’m aware that I put a very unusual body up on the internet, so it’s to be expected,” Quinn said about the backlash she receives online. “I’m numb to it.”

“It doesn’t affect me because there must be something within them, it’s not something within me that causes them to say that.”

Quinn, 30, was diagnosed with bone cancer when she was eight years old. She had chemotherapy for about nine months, but the “cancer had gone too far”, so her leg had to be amputated.

Quinn had a rotationplasty – which is a surgical procedure used to treat bone tumours in children.

The knee, bottom of the femur and upper tibia are removed, and the lower leg is rotated 180 degrees and attached to the femur.

The trolls for Quinn come primarily through TikTok and Instagram reels, where many that come across her content are not people that follow her.

It’s those people, said Quinn, that send the, “crude and disgusting” messages.

“They just see this chick with a backwards foot that people think is photoshopped, or just f...ed up, basically.”

Many of the crude comments Quinn receives are from men, and usually go down a, “really degrading sexual route”.

“Most of the nasty comments were around, who the hell impregnated me, basically,” she says, adding that they highlight how some people think women need to be perfect and look, “a certain way to be deserving of love and a relationship”.

And when commenting on Quinn’s pregnancy, plenty of the comments are also completely wrong.

“A lot of the comments were that it’s irresponsible that I’m breeding because it’s a genetic thing that could be passed down to my kids,” she said.

“Regardless of whether I should or shouldn’t breed because of that, it’s incorrect,” she says, pointing out that it was surgery, not genetics that resulting in her different body.

While knowing she will have a daughter, “scares me”, Quinn is confident knowing she will grow up with a mum in a different body, so that will be a normality.

“Her dad doesn’t even see people for what they look like, so I know she’s going to have good role models,” she said.

“I feel really proud that she’s going to have that perspective on the world ... but the thought of her going on social media give me the absolute heebie jeebies.”

When asked what she would say to those making the comments if she met them face to face, Quinn said she, “almost wanted to message them”.

“I would have wanted to tell them my story and how I’d be interested to see if they changed their tune.

“I think if we all knew each other’s stories we would be a lot less quick to judge.”