How to process the shock of a baby that you didn't expect

Unplanned pregnancies for those who considered their families complete can elicit a bag of conflicting emotions.

Anna Mowat, 49, remembers feeling slightly ashamed and embarrassed when she told her parents she was pregnant.

But this wasn’t a teenage pregnancy that can still unfortunately conjure up those same feelings. At the time, Mowat was 41 with a 10-year-old kid, a 6-year-old stepchild and those baby years clearly in the rear vision mirror.

“You feel like you should have known better but shit happens,” said Mowat, the director of Real Parents, a Christchurch-based collective that provides emotional and practical support to parents.

“It’s groovy, too,” she added, of her “happy accident” who is now a tenacious, 8-year-old girl surrounded by the love of older siblings.

Unplanned pregnancies for those who considered their families complete can elicit a bag of conflicting emotions – excitement, wonder and serendipity, but also the dread of pregnancy and labour again, pushing pause on a career you just hit play on, fear of added financial strain, even resentment to the unborn.

For those that choose to continue with their surprise – because terminating the pregnancy is an option – adjusting to a new normal can take months or even years.

Supplied Anna Mowat with her "happy accident”, 8-year-old Lulu.

“There are a lot of parents who have a big gap with their children, like a 10-year-plus gap. Some of that is a surprise baby, but some of it is [because of] a new relationship,” said Erin Manning from Perinatal Wellbeing Canterbury, a nonprofit that helps parents, “but even if it is planned, the feelings are still there.”

Here are some of the common challenges (and joys) of a later-in-life pregnancy you weren’t expecting:

Feelings of fear, anxiety and resentment

Mothers in this situation might find it difficult to admit feelings that are negative, especially if they know people who experience fertility issues, said Gena Orpwood, a social worker and counsellor with Mothers Helpers, which provides nationwide support to mothers.

But, “You should have your feelings validated and you should be able to explore them,” said Orpwood. She suggested the “Dropping an Anchor” strategy where you sit and focus on a feeling, its cause and how it is impacting your body, like tight shoulders or a sick stomach.

Resentment towards the baby can be another hurdle to climb over. This could be resentment for leaving a career again or for throwing a family back into the baby years, which are often more restrictive with regular naps and feeds.

“You don’t have to feel instantly in love with your baby. That is really important,” said Orpwood. “Sometimes, it is a growing thing.”

However, if those feelings do persist, she suggested reaching out to a counsellor or social worker for help.

Dreading pregnancy, labour and sleepless nights

Trauma leftover from previous births, recollections of sleepless nights, sickness during pregnancy and all while doing it at an older age – sometimes there is not a lot to look forward to, especially if you know what is ahead of you because you have done it before, said Mowat. But, the anticipation is often worse than the reality.

“We look back and remember being so tired, having to get up in the night and change beds…,” said Mowart, “but in the moment, when we are doing it, we are just doing it because we have to and we love them. “

Increase in living costs

Not only will a new baby likely cost the family more, the baby also means reduced income when mum (or dad) goes on maternity leave.

It’s a challenging problem to solve. Sometimes the added number of children will cause a family to qualify for additional government benefits, but some families who are desperately in need can fall just before that threshold, said Orpwood. If that's the case, there are non-profits like the Salvation Army and Pregnancy Infancy Parenting Support (PIPS) that assist struggling families with items like clothing and nappies.

“The good thing about already being a parent is you kinda already know that you don’t need everything,” said Manning, adding that parents who already have kids are more accepting of second-hand items.

Supplied Erin Manning is the operations coordinator at Perinatal Wellbeing Canterbury, a nonprofit that helps parents.

Involving older children

Mowat’s older children were thrilled to be involved with their new addition and they were old enough to be helpful, too. “You know how parents do that gazing and you meet each other's gaze and enjoy that moment together, it is the same with your older siblings,” she said, of the strong, unique bond that developed between older and younger siblings.

Older siblings might also opt not to be too involved, said Orpwood. The attention-consuming baby could also breed resentment among older siblings. Carving out some intentional one-on-one time between a parent and older siblings will help.

Parenting styles change

Parenting is drastically different even from 20 years ago, when children were expected to do what they were told and to self-soothe more, said Manning, who had a 14-year-old stepson when her daughter was born. Now, the personhood of children is much more prominent.

“Parenting changes a lot. Even between five and ten years, the research changes,” said Manning.

“It’s a whole new world.”