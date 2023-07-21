New Australian sex education book Welcome to Sex has caused a massive stir - author Yumi Stynes says backlash is 'misguided'

Sales of Welcome to Sex have increased online and in stores since the conservative backlash.

A new Australian sex education book has topped Amazon’s bestseller list and some local bookshops are running out of copies, after a conservative backlash led to it being pulled from the shelves of major retailer Big W.

Welcome to Sex, written by Yumi Stynes and Dr Melissa Kang, the longest-serving expert behind Dolly Doctor, reached the top of the Amazon charts on Thursday, two months after its release on May 17. It overtook global hits such as Rebecca Kuang’s Yellowface and James Clear’s Atomic Habits and has also temporarily sold out on Amazon.

The book has been criticised by campaigners including Rachael Wong, the chief executive of Women’s Forum Australia, an organisation critical of pro-trans activism. Speaking to 2GB’s Ben Fordham on Tuesday, Wong called it a “graphic sex guide for children”, adding that she felt “physically ill at the thought of children reading it”. Other conservative media figures have amplified the criticism.

The following day, Big W said it would pull the book from its physical stores after a number of employees reported instances of abuse from customers. Women’s Forum Australia has been contacted for comment.

Stynes said she was surprised by the backlash.

“We really have a lot of credentials,” she said. “We’ve got an army of professors, who fact-checked and contributed to the book. So for people to try and shame us or make us feel like we haven’t done the work, it’s just really misguided. It does make me think that they’re taking a leaf out of the book of Trumpism and fearmongering there.”

Stynes added that journalists from the Daily Mail camped outside her house this week.

Louise Kennerley/SMH Co-author Yumi Stynes’ book Welcome to Sex has topped the Amazon charts.

Welcome to Sex is the fourth in a series of guides for adolescents, following Welcome to Your Period, Welcome to Your Boobs and Welcome to Consent.

Described on the inside cover as “the only guide you need to navigate consent for tweens and teens of all genders”, it covers a range of topics such as dating (including ghosting and how to respectfully break up) and sex (including the intricacies of consent, premature ejaculation and the clitoris). It also debunks common myths around sex and sexuality, for example, that the size of a penis matters, and that there is only one way to orgasm.

“We were pitched the idea of writing something together. [We thought] what’s the most pressing thing?” Stynes explained. “Periods started the convo, and then consent was a burning issue. Like, we’re gonna write about consent.

“The one that was going to be an opus, we knew it was going to be big and require a lot of diligence and research and consultation, was sex. So, we’re going to give ourselves lots of time and lots of space to put it together and really be thoughtful about it. This book was a response to genuine questions asked by adolescents to Dolly Doctor for more than 20 years. She was exposed to what kids were too ashamed to ask anyone else.”

As well as it selling out on Amazon, Dymocks’ online store lists Welcome to Sex as the most popular publication in the parenting category. Sales have also increased in bricks-and-mortar stores across Australia. Some bookshops sold out soon after the title made its way into news headlines.

Co-owner of Brisbane’s Avid Reader stores Fiona Stager said Welcome to Sex had sold well since its May release. However, sales skyrocketed so much after the conservative backlash that the store had now sold out.

“People are interested in the book, they want to see it for themselves. But I think there’s also a level of support for the authors,” Stager said. “It’s in solidarity that they’re buying the book.”

Dani Solomon, manager of Readings Kids in Carlton, Melbourne, said the number of copies sold in the past few days made up roughly a quarter of the book’s overall sales, noting a particular spike in online purchases.

“We have had overwhelmingly positive feedback in the last few days, with only a few negative responses,” Solomon said. “The negative feedback has not been particularly relevant to the contents of the book.”

Stynes is known best for co-hosting the ABC’s Ladies, We Need to Talk podcast. Co-author Kang is a trained GP who became a household name by writing Dolly magazine’s Dolly Doctor column.

“For those saying the book is sex education, there is a huge difference between giving children age-appropriate information, and prematurely exposing them to graphic, highly sexualised material,” Kang said.

Following Welcome to Sex’s rise to the top of the Amazon charts, two of the previous books in the Welcome to series, Welcome to your Period (2019) and Welcome to Consent (2021), climbed to No.10 and No.18 on Amazon’s bestseller list, respectively.

“I really, really feel strongly that Australian people are smarter than we give them credit for,” Stynes said. “I don’t think that they are quick to react and hop into a pile-on. I think that a lot of mainstream Australians are just watching and kind of making up their own minds.

The backlash to Welcome to Sex mimics similar campaigns in the US that in recent years have targeted books about sex and sexuality.

When told about the book’s sales boost, Stynes said she felt “really glad, and I hope that parents read it, and then make up their own minds about whether they want their kids to read it. I really know deep down in my soul that parents will get something fantastic out of it for themselves.”