How do you manage the juggle of parenting kids with allergies?

Kid one has an egg allergy with anaphylaxis, meaning a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Kid two has a peanut allergy with anaphylaxis and kid three has a milk allergy with anaphylaxis. Oh, and Dad has celiac disease, causing a severe intolerance to gluten.

This is one example of the many families Dunedin-based dietitian Jennifer Douglas works with who deal with multiple allergies across multiple people.

“It's really hard. Mum is amazing. She does such a good job,” said Douglas, of the family’s only member who has no food allergies or intolerances but does the majority of the food preparation.

(Allergies are often an immediate immune system response triggering reactions like hives and breathing difficulties. Intolerances typically take effect over several hours and are normally centralised to the gut area with responses like tummy pain or diarrhea).

Preventing and dealing with allergies –and food intolerances to a lesser degree–has been a confusing category for parents in recent years. Advice essentially did an about-turn several years ago from withholding common food allergens like peanuts, eggs and dairy, to introducing them in the first year of life.

With the new guidelines, the exponential rise in children with food allergies appears to have plateaued, but there are still a host of parents managing numerous kids with various allergies and food intolerances. It often means a significant increase in food costs for families and more labour in food preparation, not to mention the added concern that your child or children might accidentally be exposed to food that could cause harm.

“I truly wish there was more support through the public system because it does affect so families,” said Dr Julie Bhosale, a child nutrition expert and author, “and the stress on parents is huge.”

About one in ten children have a food allergy. The severity of those allergies can be wide ranging from dealing with a rash to a life-threatening incident. So, it’s not surprising that children with allergies and those who parent them report increased levels of anxiety, and can even suffer from post-traumatic stress symptoms, especially parents whose child has had a severe reaction.

A child realising their battle with allergies and intolerances could be limiting and lifelong might be akin to going through the grieving process, according to Douglas. “There is a level of acceptance eventually but you can't expect a child to be fully accepting of it all the time,” she said, “and they're allowed to be upset about not being the same as everyone else.”

Costs also go up. In the US, for example, $25 billion is spent annually on child allergy treatments such as help from a dietitian or immunologist.

Then, there’s the added cost of food marketed to those with allergies such as foods labeled as gluten-free. A 2021 study from Coeliac New Zealand found that gluten-free food options such as bread can be more than double the price of regular food.

How to manage kids with food allergies and intolerances:

Supervise eating and discourage food sharing

From an early age, teach your children not to share food, according to Douglas. A parent will need to supervise mealtimes to ensure this is enforced. Put the youngest child in a high chair “so they’re not able to grab food,” she said.

Create a safe pantry

A “safe pantry” is a carved-out area of the kitchen with foods that are completely safe to reduce the risk of accidental exposure, said Douglas. When the child is old enough, it will also give them a go-to place to grab their own snacks.

Cook one meal at night (if possible)

Cooking a single meal for the whole family will cut back on food preparation time compared to preparing individual meals to accommodate each person’s allergies. It might involve some substitution such as making a spaghetti sauce all the family can have, while serving up gluten-free pasta for the person who can’t eat gluten, said Rebecca Bruce, a registered dietitian and nutritionist from Smart Nutrition in Auckland.

Simple meals that are based on whole foods like protein, vegetables, lentils and rice are typically low-allergenic, according to Douglas. “It does minimize the risk of accidental exposure, especially if the dinner meal is safe for everybody,” said Douglas.

Baking at home

Navigating packaged foods marketed towards people with allergies is time-consuming as well as expensive. Even those products can list major allergens like gluten and soy as trace ingredients, confusing parents over whether a product is safe.

Making food at home will likely take more time but “that’s going to be your best bet because you have full control of what goes in,” said Bhosale.

Financial help

Some allergies and intolerances such as with celiacs disease may qualify for a disability allowance to cover additional food costs, according to Jayne Russell, from the Department of Social Services. The maximum weekly allowance is about $70 and eligibility is considered on a case by case basis, she said in a statement.

Managing food and preschool

Always prepare the food-restricted lunch box first so there’s no confusion over what lunch box is whose, said Bruce.

While most preschools will have protocols in place for dealing with allergies, those protocols might not cover everything such as when another child brings a birthday cake in. Keep a box of safe snacks at preschool so your kid can always have something when the other kids are sharing food, said Bruce.

Educate your children on their allergy

Don’t underestimate how much your child can understand when it comes to their allergies.

Douglas helps her young patients prepare what she calls a “lookie book” that contains images of the food they can’t eat and foods that they can. They can take it to preschool to show their class or talk it through with a babysitter. “It's just a really good communication tool rather than having it written in text,” said Douglas.

Allergies can be reversed

Children can grow out of some allergies, said Bruce, pointing to the 85 per cent of milk allergies that are typically resolved by age five. However, peanut, tree nut and seafood allergies are more likely to continue. Including a medical professional when it comes to reintroducing allergens is essential, she said.