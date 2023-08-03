'I'm a postpartum mum': Lindsay Lohan proudly embraces her body after welcoming son Luai

Lindsay Lohan is proudly embracing her body after giving birth to her son Luai last month.

Lohan, 37, shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram page as she opened up about the changes of becoming a “postpartum mum”.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote.

"Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD [outfit of the day] lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mum, I’m a postpartum mum."

The actress and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their son Luai, which means “shield or protector” in Arabic, sometime in July, with the exact date of birth kept private.

Lohan gave birth in Dubai, where she has lived for the past eight years.

“The family is over the moon in love,” a representative for the Mean Girls star said in a statement confirming the birth.

Lohan first announced her pregnancy to her 13 million Instagram followers in March, with a photo of a baby’s onesie with the words: “Coming soon”.

LINDSAY LOHAN/Instagram Lindsay Lohan has shared a mirror selfie after welcoming son Luai in July.

”We’re so blessed and excited,” she wrote at the time.

She also told the Daily Mail she was eager to become a mother.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive,” she said. “We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”