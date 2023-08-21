How to delete annoying kids' shows and curate what your children watch

Paw Patrol: The Movie is now available to stream on Netflix.

Serena Solomon is a writer, mum of two small children and enjoys holidays on her own.

Since Netflix added the Paw Patrol kids TV series to their platform a few weeks ago, I’ve dreaded turning the TV on.

As soon as I open my son’s Netflix account, up pops an image of one of the show's puppy superheroes. I’m then faced with an onslaught of begging to watch the show and the breakdown that follows if I say no or when I turn it off. It is akin to a drug addict in need of a fix.

So, we deleted the Paw Patrol show and movies from my son’s Netflix account.

The best solution is to win the TV choice battle before it begins.

The most popular platforms for Kiwi kids to watch TV are YouTube, Netflix and as well as local free streaming service TVNZ, according to a 2020 survey by NZ On Air.

Netflix and YouTube Kids have handy hacks that parents can opt into to reduce or remove problematic TV shows and better monitor TV time, like setting an in-app timer. The TVNZ app is pretty limited to bespoke parental controls, but you can reduce options to only G-rated shows.

Netflix

Supplied

How to remove a TV show from your kid’s Netflix account

First up, you can’t do it on the app. You need to log into Netflix on your desktop. Click on an adult profile, not the kid's profile. Click on the drop-down menu next to the profile’s icon on the top right of the screen Click on “Account” In the “Profile and Parenting Restrictions” section click on your kid’s profile Click on the “change” in the “Viewing Restriction” row. Netflix will prompt you to plug in your password again. Under “Title Restrictions” you can type in any show or movie you don’t want to show up in your kid’s Netflix profile

Reduce options to only G-rated shows or movies (because some of those PG-rated ones are too darn scary for most little kids)

Follow steps 1 through 7 above Under “Profile Maturity Rating” you can select what rated shows will pop up on your kid’s profile

Stop Netflix automatically loading the next episode so you can keep track of how many shows your child is watching:

Follow steps 1 through 4 Scroll down to “playback settings” Make sure autoplay of episodes is unselected You can also opt out of Netflix automatically playing previews for shows while you’re selecting something.

YouTube Kids

YouTube/Stuff Kids show Cocomelon is a regular on YouTube.

There are lots of controls on YouTube Kids, which is great because there are lots of dangers like kids accidentally clicking on adult content or worse – sex predators baiting kids through chat functions (yes, this can happen if they are watching unsupervised on a touchscreen). You can also have a unique profile with unique settings for each child, giving older children more freedom to watch more content.

When you create a YouTube Kids profile through your own Google login it will prompt you to add your child's age and select what content category is appropriate (such as preschooler). For more bespoke restrictions for your child, try these:

Set a timer for the app to lock when TV time is up:

Hit the lock symbol on the bottom right of the screen Click the clock symbol Selected your desired time

Block specific videos or entire channels:

Select an offending video Select the three vertical dots near the top right-hand corner. Selection either block video or block channel. To unblock the video, head to “Settings” by clicking on the lock symbol on the bottom right of the home screen.

Stop YouTube from recommending videos based on history or searches and prevent your child from searching specific videos:

Select the lock symbol on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen Select “Settings” Select your child’s profile and key in your Google password Scroll down to select the restrictions you want.

TVNZ on Demand

TVNZ Suretly no one will want to remove Bluey from the line up.

When you create a profile in the TVNZ app or website, it will prompt you to select either preschool (2 to 5-year-olds), kids (5 to 12-year-olds) or adult (13 plus).

Within the kid's category, there is an additional option to allow only G-rated shows to appear as options. That keeps PG-rated shows off the table. PG means a show can contain “material that parents may find unsuitable for younger children”.