Family distance themselves from parenting YouTuber Ruby Frankes - 'We did not know what they were doing'

The family of Ruby Franke, the Mormon parenting vlogger charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse, has spoken out about the charges – saying they didn’t know.

Franke’s sister, Bonnie Hoellein, recorded a YouTube video addressing the alleged abusive behaviour and outlining her sister’s gradual estrangement from the family.

“We did not know what they were doing,” Hoellein said in the new video. “We were cut off. We did not have access to anyone.”

“I am not my sister,” Hoellein went on. “I am not my sister’s mistakes.”

Franke’s two other siblings, Ellie Mecham and Julie Griffiths Deru, have also distanced themselves from their sister.

Less than a week after Franke was arrested, the sisters wrote in a joint social media statement: “The kids are now safe.”

BONNIE HOELLEIN/YOUTUBE Ruby Franke's sister releases her statement on the family's abuse

“For the last 3 years we have kept quiet on the subject of our sister Ruby Franke for the sake of her children,” the sisters’ joint statement, shared on their Instagram pages, read. “Behind the public scene we have done everything we could to try and make sure the kids were safe.”

Hoellein, Mecham, and Griffiths Deru are also all family vloggers.

Before her arrest, Franke rose to fame with 2.2 million YouTube followers of her family’s account. She shared bright and sunny lifestyle videos from her suburban home-schooled family’s primary school drop-offs, Christmas decoration-making, and dance routines.

In the 911 call, Franke’s neighbour, who found her son covered in duct tape, describes the boy as “emaciated.”

MOMS_OF_TRUTH/INSTAGRAM Ruby Franke ran the MOMS_OF_TRUTH Instagram account justifying her bizarre parenting tactics

“He’s got tape around his legs,” she said. “He’s hungry and he’s thirsty.”

A report had previously been made to Child and Family Services after Franke left her children alone for days.

Franke’s eldest daughter, Shari, posted to her Instagram story with a photo of police officers at the scene of her parents’ home for her mother’s arrest.

All she said on her story was: “Finally.”

Franke remains in custody charged with child abuse, after her son ran into their neighbour’s house, covered with open wounds, asking for food and water – with duct tape wrapped around his legs. Five other children were found in Franke’s home.

Both Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, are held without bail in Ivins, Southern Utah.

They will have their next hearing on September 21.

The Washington County Attorney's Office in Utah said they were being held on a combination of charges including multiple physical injuries or torture; starvation or malnutrition that jeopardises life; and causing severe emotional harm to two children.

Both Franke and Hildebrandt face six charges in total, which carry potential prison sentences of one to 15 years in prison and fines of up to USD$10,000 (NZD$17,000 each).