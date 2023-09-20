An Australian journalist has called her baby Methamphetamine Rules

ABC journalist Kirsten Drysdale has called her son Methamphetamine Rules, in the name of journalism.

An ABC reporter has called her son Methamphetamine Rules in the name of journalism.

Kirsten Drysdale told A Current Affair host Ally Langdon she did it for ABC’s programme WTFAQ, which answers audience questions.

Viewers were asking questions about baby names and what parents could legally call their child, but Drysdale couldn’t get a clear answer from the Department of Deaths, Births and Marriages.

"What we were trying to find out was what the registrar names a baby if the parents don't come up with an acceptable name, because that's what actually happens if parents don't lodge a name that's acceptable,” she told Langdon.

"So we thought, well, we're in the perfect position to find out ... we'll lodge a name that's so outrageous that it couldn't possibly be accepted.”

ABC/Supplied The birth certificate of ABC journalist Kirsten Drysdale's baby.

But then the name was approved.

Drysdale said she had been assured all applications were screened by humans and the chance the name would make it through would be incredibly low.

"I knew there was in theory a very, very, very small risk that there could be some kind of human error or a system failure.

"But I really didn't think this would happen."

Drysdale was now in the process of getting it corrected.

"The registry have been really good at working through this with us, acknowledging that it shouldn't have happened, and we're going through the process of getting a correction done, so it won't follow him around forever.”