'The words weren't coming': Brisbane boy's struggle to communicate sign of common disorder

If Jet had been Katrina Lacey's first child, she may not have picked up on his struggle to communicate.

﻿"He was two, coming up to three, so in that age range," the Brisbane mum tells 9Honey. "My daughter was extremely well advanced with her language at a very early age.

"And when she progressed into Kindy in school, she moved very quickly with the language development, with the reading, the writing, without any assistance," Katrina continues.

"So my radar was quite high and I just knew... the words weren't coming and still weren't coming really by three. It was a lot of jumble, trying to understand him. Between that three to four age range, I started to think there was seriously a problem."

﻿She did briefly wonder if it were a difference between the development of boys and girls but looking around at her friend's children, and she knew this wasn't the case.

"It was definitely a frustration for him," she says. ﻿"He didn't know how to express himself when he was upset, he couldn't explain himself when things happened and you could see the behavioural change in him for that because his only way to express himself was to basically act out behaviourally.

"So it definitely impacted him."

At home they became used to his ways and interpretations and Katrina recalls her daughter speaking for him a lot.

"But it definitely was harder in external environments where people just couldn't understand him."

And she knew it would become even harder for him once school began.

By the time Jet was due for his four-year-old check and vaccinations, Katrina was ready to ask for help for her son.

"I wanted to know whether it was genuinely something to be concerned about," she says. "I asked the GP if I could get a referral to a speech pathologist. I really wanted to take him and have someone see him and make a professional judgment."

Supplied When the doctor agreed there was something worth investigating, Katrina felt guilt and relief.

﻿"It made me want to go home and cry," she says. "I got an attack of the guilt so I really blamed myself. I thought there's something wrong here because it's something I have or have not done."

So many thoughts were racing through her brain, including fear of judgement on behalf of her son whom she felt immediately protective of.

"What are people going to think? How is it going to impact him in his life? How are people going to judge us?" she questioned. "It brought up a whole bundle of emotions for me that I didn't even know how to unpack and it was very confronting for me.

"I was definitely petrified."

Luckily they were able to quickly see a speech pathologist, Shaun Ziegenfusz, who diagnosed Jet with Developmental Language Disorder (DLD).

"﻿It was a fluid process," she says. "It was about checking his language and understanding his comprehension of things when he was looking at pictures and being able to verbalise what the word was for what that picture was.

Supplied Jet was able to begin treatment right away ahead of his first year of school.

"It was about how he formed those words and his use of the language."

"It's a life-long disability," Katrina explains. ﻿"Jett will live forever more having to consider it in his daily existence. It is something we can take opportunity to improve and continually work on, but there's challenges that will always be there in his life, no matter how much support he has received."

As many as one in 14 children have DLD, however it often goes undiagnosed or incorrectly diagnosed, with these children perceived as having behavioural issues.

"And that's very confronting when you consider how many children in our community could actually have DLD, and their learning environments at school are impacted because of that," Katrina says.

She hopes by sharing her and Jett's story she raises awareness of the condition so that more children can be diagnosed and receive the support they need, both before and during their school years, as well as later in life.

"For Jett at the moment in the classroom, adjustments include the support of the school for some additional learning," she says. "He's taken out of the classroom with some other kids and they have some dedicated learning in a smaller learning environment with a specialist teacher.

Supplied Jett's teacher will also engage with him throughout the day to ensure he has understood.

"He has adjustments such as he'll have visual prompts that might be sat next to him on the desk to help with activities so he can remember the steps and what needs to come next."

"He can get a little bit anxious or it's like the brain will get cognitive overload sometimes if there's too much information shared," she says. "So it's about supporting him in that environment to make sure that he feels safe and secure and that when he needs that headspace, he's given it."

Children with DLD become adults with DLD who still need support systems.

"I think for adults with DLD, I think the challenges in life just remain around when you're in those work environments, just responding and taking the time to deal with that language piece differently, particularly in the written space," she says.

"People with DLD are not impacted in terms of their IQ. They could be as smart as Albert Einstein and still have DLD. So I think understanding what you have and the adjustments that work effectively for you allow you to perform at the best of your capacity."

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and has been republished with permission.