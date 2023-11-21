Disability advocate and influencer Jess Quinn welcomes her first baby

Auckland-based disability advocate and influencer Jess Quinn has welcomed her first baby with husband Todd, a little girl named Marla.

“Our little darling Marla arrived last week, one day before her Mama’s birthday,” Quinn posted on social media on Tuesday night.

“We are so in love. I can’t even begin to describe how it feels to have our little Peach. I’ll be continuing to take time off but I wanted to introduce you all to her. I’ve never cried so much, had so little sleep but felt such a full heart.”

Quinn, 30 – whose leg was amputated as a child following bone cancer – documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram to her 248k followers.

“Absolutely blows my mind that there’s a little human in there, with a face I’ll soon never forget but one that, right now, I can’t even begin to imagine,” Quinn posted recently.

Quinn knew she and Todd were expecting a daughter.

“Her dad doesn’t even see people for what they look like, so I know she’s going to have good role models,” she told Stuff in July.

“I feel really proud that she’s going to have that perspective on the world.”