Eight ways to wean your child off their smartphone

Scrolling through social media on a smartphone is like picking at a scab; we know it's a bad idea but we do it anyway. (Aired November 2022).

When the first smartphone appeared on the market in early 2007, it felt like life had been made infinitely easier, with texts, music, gaming and a quality camera all in one place. Fast-forward 16 years and we are addicted to our phones, with mental health on the decline from overwhelming WhatsApp messages and our sleep impacted negatively by scrolling right up until we close our eyes.

And our children are right there with us. A 2023 survey revealed that 17% of three to four-year-olds in the UK already have a smartphone, and 53% of eight to 11-year-olds. And by the time they are 16, only 2% of children don’t own a smartphone.

Hayley Mann, a senior break leader at Go Beyond, which provides free residential breaks for vulnerable children – and is one of the charities supported in this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal – isn’t surprised.

“We find so many children say they don’t even know how to go to sleep without scrolling through TikTok first,” Mann says.

Alongside the well-known negative effects of blue light on sleep, unchecked and unlimited use of screens can influence the risk of child obesity and insulin resistance, and is associated with poorer academic outcomes.

With five to 16-year-olds in Britain spending an average of three hours and 20 minutes a day on their phones, the increasingly sophisticated algorithms used to keep children hooked are clearly working.

And there can be no doubt a break would be beneficial, with digital detoxes known to reduce stress, improve sleep habits and encourage a more positive outlook on life. So could your child cope with a smartphone-free week? Could you?

Ways to manage a smartphone-free week:

Getty Images Possible ground rules could include allowing your child to use their smartphone once they’ve finished their homework.

Explain why you are doing it (but expect pushback)

Despite looking more and more like adults, teenagers will not share our outlook on the benefits of a week-long digital cleanse. With the part of their brain responsible for emotional regulation and critical thinking still developing, they will struggle to understand your reasoning.

“When we’re speaking to them about anything hypothetical, whether it’s phones or something else, they are going to be more emotional than us,” explains Sarah Ockwell-Smith, a parenting expert and author of Between: A Guide for Parents of Eight to Thirteen-year-olds. “And they will struggle to understand the risk. A bit like when we had ‘stop smoking’ lectures at school. They will feel the risks don’t really apply to them.”

Listen to their complaints but be clear that the benefits will be worth it.

Give up your phone too

There is no point insisting they give up their precious screen time if you won’t give up yours. You are their role model and need to lead by example, not just with your words.

Michael Heise/Unsplash There is no point insisting they give up their precious screen time if you won’t give up yours.

“If you are on your phone all the time, your child will be on theirs all the time,” says Ockwell-Smith. “It doesn’t matter if you have a screen-free week or you lock them in a fake jail on the table, they are going to copy you.”

Go Beyond insists on children and leaders handing over their phones at the start of the week. “It means that you engage more with the children,” says Mann. “And you can also empathise with them when they might be missing their phone.”

Let them say their goodbyes

Acknowledge that their smartphone is a huge part of their lives and how they connect with their community. If the experiment is to benefit their mental and physical health by taking a break, don’t exacerbate any social anxieties by going cold turkey too quickly.

Plan in some time to let friends and extended family know that you won’t be in contact for the week and it is nothing personal.

And as much as it may seem silly to you, some children might be upset that a certain streak on their favourite app will be broken by a week’s absence. “When they do something every day and are proud of that accomplishment, it means a lot to them,” explains Mann. Suggest they hand their phone over to a trusted friend to continue it.

Unsplash Acknowledge that their smartphone is a huge part of their lives and how they connect with their community.

Buy a ‘dumbphone’

If your child cannot get their head around being contactless for the week and it’s sending their anxiety through the roof, make a concession and invest in a straightforward phone with limited features. Known as ‘dumbphones’, these have limited features and prioritise essential telephone functions, such as making calls and sending texts, with no capacity for apps or access to the internet.

Sales of dumbphones rose by five per cent in 2022, with tech experts attributing the rise to teenagers seeking to regain independence from technology.

Alternatively, give them a retro lesson in how to use your landline – if you still have one.

Do stuff

Get the board games out. Go to a climbing wall. Teenagers need dopamine hits for entertainment and they may struggle to know how to get them without your guidance.

Downtime in the evening can be trickier as this is when they would naturally retreat to their bedrooms and scroll on their phones.

“Make sure there is plenty to do, such as arts and crafts, or games such as cards,” suggests Mann. “Give them something to do and make sure you do it with them too.

“We see resistance at the start of the week, but soon their competitive streaks come out in Uno. Or the girls start to have hair sessions with each other. They stop missing their phones so much.”

Allow a different kind of screen

Concerns about screens go back decades. However, television is now seen as much less of an evil than it was and is encouraged as a way for families to connect, sparking conversation and sharing an experience.

“It’s a communal thing,” says Mann. “It’s an act of togetherness rather than them on their phones by themselves.”

Create a relaxed environment and make an event of it. Encourage them to bake treats during the day for a film later, occupying more of their time. Let your child choose what to watch – within reason.

Unsplash And though a week’s digital cleanse is bound to bring benefits, it’s not going to change habits long-term.

Don’t expect miracles

Just because they are not on their smartphones, do not suddenly expect a model child who helps cook dinner, reads the classics and goes to bed at 9pm.

Teenagers’ circadian rhythm is completely different to adults’ and they will find ways to get their dopamine hits late at night, no matter what. Remember when you used to read until midnight or sneak your tape deck into bed?

“They won’t go to sleep earlier,” says Ockwell-Smith. “They will just be up with something else.”

Don’t stop there

It’s naive to try to avoid smartphones altogether. As teens – and adults – we use our phones for so many aspects of life, from socialising and reading the news, to homework and emails.

And though a week’s digital cleanse is bound to bring benefits, it’s not going to change habits long-term.

“By taking something away, you haven’t actually taught them how to deal with it,” explains Ockwell-Smith.

Move forward by setting ground rules on when smartphones can be enjoyed, such as only after homework, no screens at mealtimes or after 8pm, and no phones in the bedroom.

Most importantly, educate yourself on safety, using parental controls for limiting certain access, knowing who children are talking to, and making sure they know how to protect themselves online.

“Screens aren’t always the enemy,” says Ockwell-Smith. “They are a really important part of life. Teach children how to use them in a helpful rather than harmful way.”

And finally, remember your role model responsibilities.

“If you want to change how they use it,” adds Ockwell-Smith, “change how you use it yourself.”