Surviving the summer holidays with the kids

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

It’s supposed to be relaxing; it’s supposed to be fun.

Yet for many parents the summer holidays are high stress, a cocktail of childcare angst, bored kids and endless arguments over device use.

As parents juggle work around families and try to keep the kids happy without breaking the bank even more than Christmas did, it’s not the fun, chill time it’s meant to be.

As a mum of three said, “I dread it. Childcare’s a nightmare, activities and holiday programmes are horribly expensive, I feel guilty about working and not being with the kids. And it goes on for so bloody long.”

Fair summary? Probably. It’s never been easy, especially for those who can’t take time off work, but with more Kiwi parents under the pump financially, the summer holidays of 2024 could be the toughest yet.

Boredom’s not distress

The summer school holidays are long. Really long. Even for those who can afford to break up the summer with a holiday away from home, there are a lot of hours –weeks -- to fill.

Beyond juggling work, kids and childcare, many parents feel guilty they are not present enough, or doing enough, for their kids – and worried they’ll be bored.

Weirdly (I think) there’s a cultural stigma around boredom. As adults, many of us derive meaning from productivity, all the stuff we “do”. We don’t feel good unless we’re smashing our to-do lists.

So when our kids say they’re bored, we think it’s bad, something we have to take away or protect them from. As parents we feel pressure to stuff their days with activities so they feel entertained, engaged and stimulated.

Alongside that there’s the belief that if young people don’t do enough positive, healthy things with their time, they’ll “get into trouble”.

But of all the things that take young lives off the rails, boredom is probably well down the list. Kids don’t indulge in alcohol, drugs, vapes, porn, sex, crime and hang out with the wrong people, just because they’re bored. They don’t develop mental health issues out of boredom, either.

Boredom’s natural and normal; it’s just a feeling, like being sad, angry or lonely. And if kids can learn to tolerate it, they’ll find it passes.

Some experts go further, saying boredom (in small doses) can be a learning opportunity, prompting creativity and problem-solving skills. It motivates kids to dabble in things they may end up enjoying (or learn what they don’t like).

But I get it. That’s all very well for a bunch of academics who aren’t at the coalface of six weeks of begging for childcare, mopey faces and endless, often fiery, battles over screen time.

So if you’re approaching the holidays with a quiet dread, here are some ideas to help.

Get the kids thinking.

Planning’s great in theory but difficult when you’re exhausted. So get the kids involved in making a big list of all the things they want to do over the holidays. e.g. home movies to make/watch, arty projects, walks, jobs to earn money, time with friends etc. Challenge them to come up with interesting free or cheap activities. From there, use the list to make daily/weekly plans. Or put all the ideas in a box and let them draw out one each day.

Screen time: you do you.

You’ll probably allow more screen time when school’s out. Kids want it and you need the break! Align the amount of screen time with your parenting values. Set (and stick to) rules that prevent endless negotiation. e.g. Don’t ask for screen time until after 3pm.

Or make a simple daily list to be completed before you allow screens. e.g. (1) tidy room (2) 30 minutes reading (3) art/craft (4) 30 minutes outside or sport.

Schedule a regular “boredom hour”.

Call it whatever you like. But this is no-screen, do-your-own-thing time with boundaries (e.g. an hour for older kids; 30 minutes for littlies.) Younger kids may need specific prompts, like play doh, lego or marker pens.

This gives kids a chance to be creative, to find out what they enjoy doing when no-one’s watching, or a parent’s not hanging over their shoulder. They might enjoy it. At the very least it’ll teach them boredom doesn’t hurt.

Cheap and cheerful still works

Good old kiwi summer fun – tents in the backyard, hoses under the trampoline, waterslides, roasting marshmallows, cooking sausages or a meal outside – never goes out of style.

***

When you’re really struggling, remember that kids grow up. And amid all the stress will be fun and memorable moments you’ll never get back. Try to hold on to those.

And remember that one summer holiday won’t define your child’s life. If you have to, take the easy road. Some years you just have to get through it.