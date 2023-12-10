Can you solve this child's homework that left thousands of parents baffled?

How complicated can a child’s homework be? This one has stumped an entire community of parents online.

It all started when a mum shared her six-year-old daughter’s baffling homework task in a Facebook Group called Family lowdown tips & ideas, prompting multiple theories.

According to the New York Post, the mum’s post read:

“So… my six-year-old daughter who’s in year one got this homework question. It’s confusing in my opinion, to say the least, especially considering the age it’s aimed at… but I’d love to hear your answers!”

“I think it’s something you’d find in a Puzzler magazine personally, but let me know your thoughts,” she added.

The homework question was, “Which word is the odd one out?” and the word choices were: friend, toothbrush, desk, silver, and egg.

As expected, the puzzling choices made more than 4000 people weigh in on the task, sparking hundreds of responses. Yet no one could agree on the answer.

Several parents argued their case in favour of “friend” given that it’s the only animate thing amongst objects.

Some thought “egg” was the answer, as it is the only edible thing out of those five.

“Egg is the only item you can eat… Not saying little people wouldn’t eat or try to eat the other objects, but they are not food,” said one commentator.

“Toothbrush” also had many votes for being a compound word, the only word without an ‘e’ and also for being an item that’s not typically shared by people.

However, out of all five, “silver” was the most complicated one.

Some argued that silver, which is an adjective, should be the odd one, as others are all nouns. But others challenged that as silver can also be a noun.

“Silver – as it’s an adjective and the rest are nouns would be my guess although silver is a bad choice of colour as it could actually be a noun if it was a physical object. Silly question!” one person wrote.

“Silver isn’t a noun, but I don’t know the context in which the homework is asking. If it’s confusing for adults it would be incredibly confusing for children,” wrote another.

Very few also settled on silver as it is the only colour mentioned in the question.

Whatever the argument everyone had, the mum updated the post to inform them that the answer was indeed “silver”.

“The answer the teacher gave was silver because the rest are nouns,” she revealed.