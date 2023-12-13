Methamphetamine Rules no more: Aussie mum replaces controversial baby name

ABC journalist Kirsten Drysdale called her son “Methamphetamine Rules” in the name of journalism.

The Australian journalist who named her baby Methamphetamine Rules in the name of investigative reporting has changed her child’s name.

Speaking to The Project Australia, reporter Kirsten Drysdale confirmed her son is no longer named after a Class A drug, but wouldn’t reveal the new moniker.

“He has a new birth certificate with his real name on it,” Drysdale said.

“He will not have to, for the rest of his life answer ‘have you ever been known by any other name?’”

Host Sarah Harris jokingly asked if Drysdale would be “taking methamphetamines to any parties this Christmas”, to which the mother responded: “No, Baby Meth is going to have a quiet Christmas at home this year.”

Drysdale went viral in September after telling A Current Affair host Ally Langdon she chose the controversial name for ABC’s programme WTFAQ, which answers audience questions.

ABC/Supplied The birth certificate of ABC journalist Kirsten Drysdale’s baby.

The question “what can I name my baby?” apparently came up frequently.

After failing to get a clear answer from the Department of Deaths, Births and Marriages, Drysdale decided to test out the waters herself by “[lodging] a name that's so outrageous that it couldn't possibly be accepted.”