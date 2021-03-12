Meghan Markle a real loss to the royal family

Meghan would have been a bonus to the royal family. Instead, they failed to protect her.

OPINION: My first thought after watching the interview that shook the world was of the blazer. Meghan didn’t get one.

At my Anglican boarding school that gave itself airs a girl didn’t count until she’d earned the school blazer. You had to be able to recite the school hymn – more of a dirge – the whole way through. Then you were one of them.

It was no mean feat gabbling piety at a young age, but what with the Queen being in charge of it all, it was an act of fealty. I might have dreamed of curtseying and giving her a posy one day, but my mother had grander ideas. More than once she murmured that I could yet marry Prince Charles.

Getty Images Kate and Meghan are said to have had a spat over a flower girl's dress.

This, I strongly suspect, was more about the outfit she could then wear at the wedding, and the cameras that would record her exquisite taste and regal bearing, than me.

I saw her point. He and I were both alive, if at either end of the planet, and where there’s life there’s hope. Even in a state unit.

As a consolation prize I was once in line to be bridesmaid at my uncle’s wedding. Just as Meghan and Kate are said to have had their spat over a flower girl’s dress, my mother fell out with the family when they failed to agree to the elegant alternative she suggested; it was going to be pale green flock nylon with a full skirt and bow at the back if they had their way.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – do the tabloids shun her, Charles' former mistress, and now his wife?

My mother envisaged instead a sheath of brocade, down to the floor, with my hair up in a ringleted ponytail, and carrying a single rose. She lost the battle, and I never had the chance to be a bridesmaid again. I was not sorry.

Time passed, and the world changed. Who could have predicted that a woman of colour from California, a descendant of slaves, would one day marry the Queen’s grandson?

Not the people who run the royal family’s brand and business, but Britain’s tabloid newspaper business were delighted. They deny persecuting her because of her skin tint, but who believes them?

supplied Rosemary McLeod: ‘’Meghan is elegant, has good manners, is articulate and relatable to the many Commonwealth communities who never saw themselves represented among royalty.’’

Charles was and is a pill. Just hearing he did The Goons imitations was enough to put anyone off. The dreary life of royalty would have driven me mad, as it did his first wife, a teenager who thought it was all about love. And then he married the mistress he’d had all through that marriage.

Did the tabloids attack him for any of this? Do they shun Camilla, the former mistress and current wife? Do they shun Prince Andrew, whose links to the notorious Jeffrey Epstein suggest sleaze? No, the victim has to be the outsider always.

They needed a villainness to offset neurotically thin Kate, who became perfect in their eyes when she settled down to breeding, dieting, and never saying anything that wasn’t bland.

Meghan is elegant, has good manners, is articulate and relatable to the many Commonwealth communities who never saw themselves represented among royalty. She should have been a bonus, but she was not protected from merciless attacks and harassment online and in print. Now she’s committed the sin of walking away, taking her husband with her.

When Princess Diana, who would have been her mother-in-law, died in a crash in a Paris tunnel, she was unprotected too. Paparazzi chasing the car she was in quite possibly caused her death.

Was Meghan, unprotected by the palace’s shaky détente with the tabloids and basically told to harden up, supposed to hang around for a repeat? She may have buckled, but she was never going to be that stupid. Their loss.