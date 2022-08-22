In Afghanistan, desperation forces children into marriage

To support families, parents can be driven to desperate measures, such as making the agonising choice to marry off their young daughters.

The humanitarian catastrophe that has gripped Afghanistan in the past year since the Taliban returned to power is complex and multi-faceted. The worst drought in 30 years, the country's economic collapse, and the suspension of foreign aid has thrown almost everyone, some 95% of the population, into poverty, and led to a hunger crisis that is affecting nearly 23 million people.

Burdened by debt, and with no means to feed or shelter their children, desperate parents are making the agonising choice to marry off their young daughters so that others in the family can survive.

At just 12-years-old Roqia* from the north-western Afghan city of Herat is 'engaged' to Bashir - a man who has grandchildren her own age. She has been promised to him by her father, Suliman, who has no other way to reduce the debt he owes to Bashir, after borrowing money from him to fund his own medical treatment.

Roqia is becoming increasingly terrified as Bashir visits frequently, asking when he can claim his 'wife'. His demands are louder each time. She knows it is only a matter of time until her parents can resist no more, consigning her to a grim fate.

Roqia's father, is unable to work, due to his health problems and her mother suffers from debilitating depression brought about by decades of conflict and turmoil. But the family's desperate poverty meant there was no hope of professional psychological help.

"My mother and siblings were crying when they heard about my engagement, but our family has no one who can take care of us and even though my father didn't want to marry me off, he had no choice," she says.

Roqia and her siblings are forced to be the family's breadwinners, sorting through rubbish in order to find small pieces of plastic and metal that they can sell, or burn for heating during winter – a practice that causes toxic smoke to fill the house.

SUPPLIED Roqia and her siblings are forced to be the family's breadwinners, sorting through rubbish in order to find small pieces of plastic and metal that they can sell, or burn for heating during winter.

In Roqia's short life, she's already grown up too fast and been forced to leave school to work. While Roqia and her family have so far been successful in delaying the day she is forced to concede to Bashir's demands, it's unclear how much longer they will succeed.

"A girl should only get married when she is mature enough," she pleads – already hoping she can one day leave him.

"I want to go to school and play with my friends. Getting a divorce is the only dream I have in my life."

Because child marriage is illegal in Afghanistan, marriages involving children aren't officially recorded. It is difficult to know exactly how many girls are affected, but the critical consequences are clear in the country's maternal mortality statistics.

In Afghanistan, 638 mothers die in childbirth per every 100,000 births each year, one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. In many cases this is caused by pregnancy occurring in young, nutritionally compromised, females, whose bodies are unable to cope.

World Vision New Zealand is funding child protection activities aimed at preventing girls from being forced into early marriage, and which protect vulnerable boys and girls from all forms of abuse. To achieve this, World Vision is working with parents, caregivers, teachers, local child protection workers, and volunteers, training, organising, and resourcing them so they can stop exploitation and protect children in their community. World Vision is also working to support the most vulnerable households with food, livelihoods assistance, and health support; addressing these key needs so parents are not forced into marrying of their daughters.

SUPPLIED It is estimated that more than a quarter of Afghan women are married before the age of 18.

World Vision believes that improving people's economic stability and providing food and water will lead to fewer families being forced to offer their daughters in marriage at a young age, potentially benefitting millions of girls in situations like Roqia's. The organisation and its partners in Afghanistan have distributed emergency food supplies to more than one million people over the past year and have helped establish solar-powered water systems that provide underserved communities with access to safe drinking water.

Find out how you can help children in Afghanistan survive, recover and build a future here.

*(All names changed to protect people's identity).