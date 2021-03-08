Meghan Markle says she didn't make Kate Middleton cry: 'the reverse happened'

Reports in the British tabloid press claiming Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton cry were incorrect, says Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. To the contrary, she says Middleton made her cry.

Markle put forward her side of the who-made-who-cry fiasco forward in the much anticipated interview with Oprah Winfery on Monday (NZ Time).

She said the reports that she made Middleton cry led to serious trouble within the royal family.

She told Winfrey “the reverse happened”.

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry,” she said.

Getty-Images Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry before her wedding to Prince Harry.

She said it was not a big drama, and she held no grudge against Middleton. But royal commentators, such as Kiwi journalist and former Sun executive editor Dan Wootton said it was distasteful to divulge such information – and indicated Markle did hold a grudge against Middleton.

He said her comment would drive a wedge between Prince Harry and Meghan, and Prince William and Kate.

“One word: Unedifying,” he wrote on Twitter.

Markle said, in the interview, that she did not mean “to be disparaging” of Middleton, who later apologised.

She said, at the time of the rumours she had made Middleton cry, she felt Buckingham Palace should have stepped in to reject the rumour. She said the reports and the Palace not stepping up to defend her were a “turning point”.

