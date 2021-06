A crash has occurred on Rangiotu Rd.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Manawatū.

On Tuesday night police said the crash, on Rangiotu Rd in Bainesse in Manawatū district, involved two vehicles.

It was reported to have happened about 6.15pm.

The road was closed, and diversions were in place. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.