Palmerston North and Whanganui public transport infrastructure to get $9.2m boost

Palmerston North and Whanganui public transport infrastructure is getting a facelift following a $9.2 million boost to the Horizons Region from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Horizons Regional Council, with Palmerston North City Council (PNCC) and Whanganui District Council (WDC), applied to the Transport Choices fund in September – a fund that welcomed applications looking to make public transport more reliable and easier to use, cycleways, and safety improvements to make it easier to walk around towns and to schools.

In total $7m would be spent enhancing infrastructure to support planned service improvements in Palmerston North in 2023.

Horizons Regional Council passenger transport committee chairperson Sam Ferguson said: “Horizons and PNCC have closely collaborated on the development of a re-designed public transport network in Palmerston North, which will be introduced in 2023.

Supplied Horizons Regional Council passenger transport committee chair Sam Ferguson says the funding will be spent on enhancing infrastructure.

“With a transformational new network, there is a need to ensure the poor quality of bus stops aren’t a barrier to travel.

“Thanks to central government, we now have $7m to upgrade public transport network infrastructure to align with the roll-out of a new bus service in the city. This is a significant funding injection, and we hope the improved service and enhanced bus stops will see new users take up public transport.”

Of that, $5m would go towards building newbus shelters and rejuvenating existing ones across Palmerston North, PNCC transport and development group manager Hamish Featonby said.

“We’ll ensure the shelters represent the city and our history, and encourage more people to take up public transport.”

Palmerston North would also get an extra $5m from Waka Kotahi to upgrade and connect cycleways.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff PNCC transport and development group manager Hamish Featonby says the funding will help to build new bus shelters.

Featonby said the funding would be used to progress cycle networks that sat under the council’s 2019 Urban Cycle Masterplan.

“Work is already under way on Featherston Street, where we’re currently engaging with the community about the sort of cycleway and safety improvements they want to see.

“It’s all about making quick and visible changes to our streets and the way people use them by helping to embrace cycling as a means of travel. We ultimately want to build a transport system that’s sustainable for the next generation.”

The remaining $1.2m of funding for the Horizons region would be going to Whanganui to support a new, high-frequency bus route beginning in February 2023.

“Horizons has been working with Whanganui District Council for a number of years on bringing to life a different way of travelling around the city,” said Ferguson.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff New infrastructure will be another way to make catching the bus more appealing, Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford says.

WDC chief executive David Langford said new infrastructure would be another way of making catching the bus more appealing.

"When we surveyed the community on public transport earlier this year a frequent comment was people wanted to see more bus shelters and bus information that was easier to understand.

"With this funding from mid-2023 we'll be able to upgrade up to 15 of Whanganui's key bus stops across the network, installing all-weather shelters with good lighting and real-time digital signs that show exactly how far away your bus is from the bus stop."

Langford said new shelters would have cycle and designated e-scooter parking.

"Alongside this we have funding from Waka Kotahi to work with the community to design an attractive bus hub in lower St Hill Street.

“These upgrades fit with our council's commitment to take action on climate change and will give Whanganui people more options on how they choose to move around the city as they go about their day.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said there were “a lot of advocates in Horowhenua for improved cycle ways in particular.”

Horowhenua District Council, which also applied to the fund, would receive $2.88m towards a $3.28m project.

The project, which targeted safe travel across railway lines to connect walking and cycling routes in Levin, was anticipated to be completed by July 2024.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said: “There are a lot of advocates in Horowhenua for improved cycleways in particular. Like them, we want better options for our residents and visitors to explore our beautiful district without the need for a vehicle.

“It’s a chance to create more resilient, connected and sustainable community infrastructure for everyone to enjoy.”