Car, window struck after shots fired in Feilding incident

Police are asking for any information about shots being fired in Feilding on Wednesday night.

A parked car and window have been struck by bullets after an alleged shooting in Feilding.

Police were called to a property on McCorkindale St at 10.45pm on Wednesday after receiving reports shots were fired towards the address.

“Initial indications are that a window and a parked vehicle were struck.

“Police have attended the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”

There were no injuries.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 105.