Super Saturday: Wellington Phoenix, Ali Campbell on show in Palmerston North on same day

The Wellington Phoenix last played in Palmerston North in 2009, when they lost 1-0 to Sydney FC.

The Wellington Phoenix football team will kick off their first game in Manawatū in 13 years, the same day UB40 singer Ali Campbell takes to the stage in the region.

The team will play their round 14 A-League match against Perth Glory at CET Arena in Palmerston North at 3pm on Saturday, January 28 just hours before UB40 lead singer Ali Campbell performs next door at Fly Palmy Arena.

This will be the side's first game in the region since the team played Sydney FC 2009.

Pheonix general manager David Dome said with multiple events happening around the country at the same time, it was difficult to secure a venue but it was great that Manawatū was hosting.

“Finding a suitable ground for the men’s match against Perth has been particularly difficult, so I’m relieved Palmy Venues can host us.

“It’s great that the club can be a part of such a major event in Palmerston North too. We’re all looking forward to returning to Manawatū.”

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith was just as happy to host the team and said it was an honour to have them play at the Arena.

“It will be the perfect venue to host football fans from around the wider central New Zealand region of not only Manawatū, but Whanganui, Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone and showcasing what a great city Palmerston North is for visiting and for events.”

The match finalises the men’s home schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Four of their 13 home matches have already been played at Sky Stadium, with a further five games to come in the capital, all of which will be double-headers with the Phoenix women.

The men will also play two matches at Eden Park in March and April and will return from the three-week FIFA World Cup break with a match against Western Sydney Wanderers in Wollongong.