Palmerston North house values continue to slide

Homeowners in Palmerston North have experienced on average a 14.5% drop in house prices this year so far.

Palmerston North has had one of the steepest drops in house prices in the country this year so far.

The city’s average rate of home value decline hit 14.5% for the 2022 calendar year, with one month to go, according to the latest QV House Price Index figures.

That was the second-biggest drop in urban centre house price averages in the country, behind Wellington, which had a house price drop of 18.7%.

Local QV registered valuer Olivia Betts said Palmerston North’s average home value had dropped by about $120,000 since the peak in November 2021, to $657,707 in November 2022.

The city had 10 consecutive months of house price decline. In the three months ending in November, the drop was 4.4%, which was a slight easing compared to the 5.5% average decline for the quarter ending in October.

“With the recent OCR (official cash rate) increase, we continue to see downward price movement with buyers continuing to have plenty of choice,” Betts said.

“We are seeing this decline in property prices right across the market in all price brackets.”

National QV figures showed house values fell further from January to November than they had in more than 15 years.

QV chief operating officer David Nagel said the drop appeared to be easing, with only a 2.9% drop in the three months to the end of November, compared to the three months ending October when it dropped 3.9%.

“They’ve signalled further rises to look forward to next year, and with talk of a recession being bandied about now, we can expect further downward pressure on prices well into 2023 before we might eventually see the market bottom out later in the year.”

The national average was $945,568. With one month to go until the start of 2023, that figure was now 10.2% lower, or $107,747 less in real dollar terms, than at the start of 2022.

Nagel said the drop was a “pretty significant correction” to the massive house price growth of last year. The index showed house prices climbed by an average of 25.5% from January to November 2021.

“It’s been a crazy couple of years in real estate.”

In fact, the closest comparable year was 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), when home values fell by an average of 9% nationally from January to November, and 9.6% total during the calendar year.

David White stuff.co.nz Property investor Nichole Lewis lost almost her entire property portfolio in the GFC, and says many investors today have made the same mistakes she did back in 2008.

“The last time we saw anything similar to this was after the GFC in 2008, but that was an entirely different kettle of fish to what we’re going through right now.

“For one thing, the market was behaving in a generally orderly fashion until that point, with gradual, sustainable growth – whereas the growth we saw during the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic was far from gradual and sustainable,” Nagel said.

“Home values increased by nearly 30% nationally in 2021. In 2022, they’ve fallen by less than half that much on average, so there’s clearly still some way to go until we’re back at pre-pandemic levels.

“Fortunately, our economy hasn’t taken a hit like it did in 2008, so unemployment remains very low – at least for now. Rising interest rates combined with an increase in the cost of living are going to continue to make life tough for many of us – especially the highly leveraged and those who purchased at the peak of the market.”

Queenstown was the only urban centre with an average house price increase this year to date, at 5.4%.

There were also 16 provincial districts that recorded an increase, although the list was shrinking, from 21 districts at the end of last month.

Westland had the largest increase amongst provincial districts this year, at 7.9%, followed by Mackenzie on 6.7%.