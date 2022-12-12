Win streak by Honda Rees to start season

Mitch Rees leads the way in this premier Formula One Superbike class.

Whakatane's Mitch Rees has led the way in the premier Formula One Superbike class qualifying the fastest and securing three wins over the two days.

"After not being on a bike for so long, I didn't really know where I was at in relation to my rivals, but we burnt up a bit of rubber (tyres) at the weekend and found out I'm going okay," he said.

"I wasn't going massively fast, but I did enough to get the wins. The racing was a bit mixed with the weather conditions and there was a distinct lack of grip at time on the wet track.”

Rees’ Dad Tony, a multi-time champion, wasn’t far behind and finished second overall in the weekend's event, which Rees said was “doubly good for the team and for Honda”.

The Suzuki International Series and the New Zealand Superbike Nationals have run tandem for the first time this season with the weekend’s race a chance for riders to dust off the cobwebs after two seasons disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final round of the Suzuki International Series will be in Whanganui using the world-famous Cemetery Circuit on Boxing Day.

Rees’ younger brother Damon was the winner at the 2020 Whanganui event, however, he had spent the past year racing in the United Kingdom and would not be competing in New Zealand this summer.

In the new year, competitors would revert to standard-track racing mode and resume their national championship battles on purpose-built race circuits.

The other two phases of the national series would run early next year with two rounds in the South Island in January, and two rounds in the North Island in March.

Points gained during the street fighting around the safety barrier-protected curbs and corners of Whanganui on Boxing Day will be added to the tally for riders seeking Suzuki International Series glory, but will not be counted in terms of riders chasing titles in the New Zealand Superbike Nationals.

With Rees efforts at Manfeild, he could already be well on target to successfully defend his national superbike crown.