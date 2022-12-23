Funny people to descend on Foxton Beach for summer festival

Comedian Brendhan Lovegrove is on the lineup of the first Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest in early January.

Locals and visitors seeking a good belly laugh at one Horowhena’s most visited beaches are in luck this summer with The Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest set to kick off in early January.

DIY Comedy producer Ben Tito Caldwell, who organised the festival, is urging the public to turn out for “some of the country’s best comedians” for the inaugural four-night event, which will feature eight shows from January 5 to 8.

The lineup included legendary comedians Brendhan Lovegrove and Sully O’Sullivan, up-and-coming talent such as Sri Nair, Chardé Heremaia (Memoirs of a Māori) and Kajun Brooking, as well as local favourites Krystine Nation and Reon Materman, he said.

Caldwell said when they first started running shows at the Ocean Beach Eatery, they were told by many locals that the Foxton Beach population doubled over summer, so it “made sense” to give the festival a go.

Planning began six months ago, and Caldwell successfully obtained funding from Horowhenua District Council’s Creative Communities Scheme, and also sponsorship from local supportive businesses.

Those funds allowed organisers to keep ticket prices capped at $20, he said, so visitors weren’t going to be “paying through the nose to go and see shows”, but also so that the locals who couldn’t travel had something to do.

Caldwell is passionate about making comedy financially accessible for both performers and audiences, particularly given the current economic climate.

“If you perform at festivals in New Zealand and pretty much around the world there are only very few people that are guaranteed fees for their performances,” he explained to Stuff.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Organiser Ben Tito Caldwell is urging the public to turn out for the inaugural four-night event.

Having funding, however, meant they could pay each show a set fee for taking part in the festival.

Lovegrove, who has been performing for over 25 years and has TV appearances on the Comedy Gala and 7 Days, as well as being the star of A Night At The Classic, said he was excited to be taking part in the festival, and it was “super cool” seeing it become a reality.

“I love performing in towns like Foxton Beach, the people really appreciate you coming to them, and there’s some great talent coming that I’m looking forward to seeing in action,” he said.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased from KiwiTicket, with some shows still having $10 and $15 tickets available. Shows may contain adult themes and coarse language. The Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest runs from January 5 to January 8.