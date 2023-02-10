Nighttime closure on SH54 for Manawatū

Parts of Cheltenham Hunterville Road on SH54 will close overnight for repairs (file photo).

Closures for parts of State Highway 54 in Manawatū will be in place to allow for repairs from Monday, says Waka Kotahi.

A press release on Friday said travellers using SH54/Cheltenham Hunterville Rd and those making their way up to Putai Ngāhere (Vinegar Hill) would encounter nighttime closures between Tapuae and Rangitīkei Valley roads.

The closures will be in place from Monday until February 24, then again from February 28 until March 11, from 6pm until 6am.

The repairs are due to a slip, which occurred last year but had worsened over time. The road would be closed to carry out important site repairs where the underside of the road had dropped away.

There would be a detour available via SH1, which would take road users through North St in Feilding, along Halcombe Rd and then onto the highway.

This would be reversed for eastbound travellers.

There would also be an additional road closure for one day at the end of the works, but its date was yet to be confirmed.

Maintenance and operational system manager for Manawatū and Whanganui Rob Service said they would let people know in advance when that date had been decided.

NZTA is advising motorists to plan ahead.