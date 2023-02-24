'Stay away': Pohangina Valley residents fed up with strangers coming for a nosey after Cyclone Gabrielle

(File photo) Residents of Pohangina Valley are reporting vandalism, thefts and silly behaviour around closed roads in the region.

Pohangina Valley residents did not think after the damage brought about by Cyclone Gabrielle there would be rubbernecking from strangers around their homes.

But this week, the Manawatū District Council had to post to its Facebook page reminding people to stay away from the devastated area after complaints of people vandalising properties, stealing and driving on dangerous roads.

The post was also shared by Civil Defence Manawatū Whanganui.

Last week, as the cyclone passed over Aotearoa, the valley experienced severe flooding with people needing to be evacuated after the Pohangina River swelled to more than 4m.

Roads were washed away and many suffered severe damage including Churchill Rd, which remained closed after a bridge was swept away by rushing water.

Kate Carter, who lives off Konewa Bridge, had her driveway collapse into the Pohangina River.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The bridge is severed during last week’s weather.

“Our access has been affected, and we’re still in the process of working out what actually happens with it and how it’s resolved,” she said.

Carter said for many of her neighbours their farmland was in a bad state, while others were isolated after roads and bridges closed.

Residents were concerned the additional pressure from extra vehicles on vulnerable roads was jeopardising their only access in and out of the valley.

Manawatū District Council mayor Helen Worboys said this was totally inappropriate behaviour.

“We’ve got a number of, I think, 13 to 14 roads still closed around and up the Pohangina Valley, two bridges washed away.

“So we just need those who don’t need to be in the area to stay away.”

Worboys said people needed to think about what was happening in Pohangina Valley and to those further afield who had been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The landscape of the Pohangina River is dramatically changed after the flooding.

She said many of the area’s families now had to take the long way to school.

“The trip to Awahou School now takes an hour and half, morning and night, with one family homeschooling as they don’t have access to the roads.”

It was only on Tuesday power and cell phone reception was restored after almost a week.

“It is isolating and being rural anyway you’re already somewhat isolated.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Damage to Pohangina Valley East Rd from cyclone Gabrielle has seen a slip get progressively worse.

Carter’s property was directly on the Konewa Bridge, with her only access out now through her neighbour’s paddock.

Her letterbox was the only thing left of her driveway and Carter said somebody had come right up to the damage, smashed off her letterbox and pinched it.

“It’s just an extra kick, there’s no need for it,” she said.

The community, she said, was disappointed in the behaviour after the losses already incurred.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Farms were saturated while some stock was able to get to higher ground.

“It’s kind of a little bit rude to those who have suffered loss and damage to have people coming through just to be nosey, and with that it seems that trouble follows.”

She said the community wanted signage around the valley telling people to stay out, and wondered why Pohangina Valley was not put into a state of emergency like other areas.

Carter said one of the best things to come from the heartbreak, was the constant communication between neighbours.

They had established a group chat and had been offering all kinds of help to get people off the ground.

Carter said the community also wanted to give a big shout-out to The Manawatū Rural Support Service for their quick response in evaluating who and what needed support within the valley.

“All of this just reiterates working with your rural neighbours and how important it is,” Carter said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Local resident Kate Carter’s view from her property of what is left of Konewa bridge after the cyclone hit.

Clean up was still going on in Pohangina Valley with many repairs, especially to bridges, estimated to take months to just put in a temporary solution.

But residents remain resilient.

The council has advised people to steer clear of Pohangina Valley: if you don’t need to be in the area, then stay away.

Residents will be cleaning up their properties and contractors will be working on the roads for some time.