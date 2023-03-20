Otago operator takes NZ digger crown at Feilding for third time

Troy Calteaux shows his delight in becoming national excavator operator champion for the third time.

Troy Calteaux’s trip from Otago to Feilding to contest the national excavator operator competition at the weekend proved worthwhile.

The Milton local and Andrew Haulage 2011 Ltd employee became the first ever three-time champion beating a strong field of 12 other regional finalists to claim the Civil Contractors NZ-organised title. His previous wins came in 2018 and 2021. He is now the most successful competitor in the competition's history.

Calteaux said the standard of competition was high and the newcomers this year were “sharp”.

“On Friday night after the first day of competition my nerves were shot – I was still awake at 2am and had to go for a walk around the hotel carpark to calm myself.

“Every run is different, the organisers try to throw you and put you through a real pressure cooker.

“I put everything into it this year. I focused on each task, and it just went mint, that was the best performance I’ve had at the nationals.”

Operators manoeuvred their 13-tonne excavators through a series of challenges, including crowd-pleasing tests of skill such as uncorking a champagne bottle, pouring a cup of Earl Grey tea, and slam-dunking a basketball using the buckets of their machines.

One of the more job-specific challenges was the Z Energy One-day Job Challenge, where competitors had to demonstrate start-to-finish competence for a common task, such as planning, layout, and execution of a particular job. Northland champion Steven George impressed the judges with his seamless approach and took the highly respected trophy home, and was also overall runner-up.

Waikato’s Mike Bowe was third.

Civil Contractors NZ chief executive Alan Pollard said the competitors were the lifeblood at the heart of New Zealand’s civil construction industry.

“All the competitors are heroes in my book – both for triumphing at the regionals plus the critical work they do day-to-day maintaining and developing New Zealand’s infrastructure and being front and centre of the response to the recent serious weather events.”

Originally conceived by Manawatū contractor Graeme Blackley, the Manawatū Whanganui branch of Civil Contractors NZ has run the event for 28 years.

The championship was held as part of the Central Districts Field Days at Manfeild Park, Feilding.