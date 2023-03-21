$20,000 NZCT grant helping Manawatū MTB park build trails for all skill levels

“Building hard trails is relatively easy, however, well-built easy trails take a lot more effort,” Arapuke Trails lead Russell Brebner said.

The Manawatū Mountain Bike Club has received $20,000 from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) to build new trails at Arapuke MTB Park.

The Arapuke Park is located at the top of Scotts Road at the Kahuterawa car park, where there are trail map boards.

Russell Brebner, Arapuke Trails lead, said the grant would go towards creating trails for beginner and intermediate riders who make up the largest part of the riding audience.

“Building hard trails is relatively easy, however, well-built easy trails take a lot more effort,” Brebner said.

NZCT’s contribution to this year's funding would allow the club and Arapuke to tick things off their project list, he said.

The current focus on that list is Te Ara Kaikohi, a new trail that targets the most popular mountain biking grade, intermediate.

This comes as part of the 2023 Trail Build Plan, the eighth year of the ten-year plan that helps to maintain and complete the Core Trail Network.

“We’re in the middle of a really epic project which is basically going to create an outer loop track,” Brebner said.

Grant Matthew/Stuff Berbner said the NZCT grant would allow the Manawatū Mountain Bike Club to move forward on a major project, Te Ara Kaikohi, a new trail that targets the most popular mountain biking grade, intermediate. (File photo)

“So there’s the existing track, which takes you up, there’s a very old, original road called backtrack, and that takes you up to near the summit of the park.

“And basically we’ve been trying to build a descending trail, it’ll go from the summit all the way along the river and finish down at the bridge where backtrack starts.”

It will be one of those tracks where bikers can take a backpack and picnic and find somewhere to stop, Brebner said.

Supplied Brebner said it was important to have beginner and intermediate mountain bike trails as they provide people with an entry point into the sport. (File photo)

Mountain biking can be perceived as quite full on, Brebner said, which was why it was important to build beginner and intermediate tracks.

“I think to give people that sort of entry point that they can come in and build those basic skills and have a sort of good, safe, fun experience, I think that’s really important.”

There was much interest in the sport from older people and young families, and having more accessible tracks allowed more of the community to participate, without the dangers of advanced and expert trails.

In the last season alone, there were over 30,000 rider visits to the Arapuke trails.