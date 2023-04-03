Apprentices hammer it out at annual builders' challenge

Craig Homes Development apprentice Josiah Grieg is heading to the national challenge after winning the Manawatū event on Saturday.

The annual New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge put local Manawatū apprentices under pressure in the annual challenge over the weekend.

Held at the UCol Trades Campus in Palmerston North on Saturday, competitors had eight hours to complete a project given to them a week before the event.

This year’s challenge was a children’s playhouse/fort.

NZCB Manawatū president Craig Whitton said concentration was high for the competitors who weren’t used to building with people watching them.

At the end of the day, Whitton said the apprentices enjoyed the competition and it was a positive experience for all of them.

“We sort of praised them and their bosses, saying it was great to see that your employers have got you to the stage where you’re able to do a build work and be able to pretty much do a project without any assistance,” Whitton said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Josiah Grieg gets to work on the playhouse during the weekend’s event held at Ucol.

This is a skill NZCB wants to teach all young new builders coming through.

The champion of Saturday’s competition, Josiah Greig from Craig Homes Development, said it was a cool opportunity to be able to put himself out there.

“You normally work by yourself, so you don’t really compare yourself to others,” Greig said.

He said there were a few old boys at the competition who had been building for more than 50 years, and it was cool to get their feedback.

The third-year apprentice had always been keen on a challenge and thought the idea of a dedicated apprentice competition was “awesome”.

Looking back, Greig said he probably would’ve prepared differently now, but it all went well and he was excited to go to the national challenge.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Apprentice Kaylam Smith also took part in the challenge over the weekend and came in second place.

For Craig Homes Development, it was the first time they had entered apprentices in the challenge with Greig taking out first place and Kaylam Smith taking second.

Craig Homes Development owner BJ Craig said it was great to see their apprentices recognised at a higher level.

“I couldn’t be more proud, and it kind of emphasises that the way we’re training our guys is on point,” Craig said.

One of the biggest things Craig had seen from Greig afterwards was a boost in confidence.

Having tested himself in a high-pressure environment and come out on top, it had given Greig an appreciation of his own ability.

Judges looked for accurate dimensions, quality of finish and assembly, how tidy the workspace was, and compliance with health and safety.

The event was one of 20 NZBC regional challenges held on Saturday with all winners heading to Christchurch to compete in the national challenge on May 26 and 27.

Greig would have an all-expenses paid trip to the event.